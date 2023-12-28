It seems that the game has swept sales this Christmas! On the website you also have everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder. One of the best games of the year for Super Mario fans, especially after the game's great Nintendo Direct.

Super Mario Bros Wonder

The information relates to your Christmas sales. Today we receive the first details, this time from the United Kingdom. In this country, the Mario game narrowly missed the lead.

This is what was shared:

In the UK, Super Mario Bros Wonder has almost taken top spot in the week before Christmas. Although The game has not been officially confirmed in the first placeit is likely that EA Sports FC 24 has achieved it, since he has been leading for several weeks. Nintendo doesn't share digital numbers in the UK charts, making Mario's performance in physical sales even more impressive. Additionally, EA Sports FC 24 is cross-platform. Total sales of Super Mario Bros Wonder in the UK already surpass those of Spider-Man 2, a game that initially overtook Mario at launch. Mario's total UK sales are expected to get closer to those of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

We remind you that you already have our analysis and the complete guide to the game on the website. The Mario Wonder game is now available after conquering the press and fans. What do you think about the topic? We read you in the comments!

Fuente.