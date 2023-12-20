One million Italians in bed at Christmas with Covid, flu and respiratory viruses. This is the prediction made to Adnkronos Salute by Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist at the State University of Milan.

“We are in a growth phase of all flu-like syndromes. The presumable figure – explains the expert – is that during Christmas there will be a total of 1 million Italians with flu, with Covid and with other respiratory infections”.

“We are in the rising phase of the flu curve – underlines Pregliasco – but also of Sars-CoV-2 and other viruses. In particular, Covid is underestimated”. Also because today, the doctor reasons, “a large share of cases are asymptomatic or accompanied by 'trivial' symptoms”, producing patients who are unaware of being 'infectors' or who neglect the possibility of fueling the chain of contagion.

