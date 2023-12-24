Home >Technology

This year you have decided to congratulate everyone on WhatsApp, but it is not easy to get the ideal phrase right. The “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year” thing is very popular, so take advantage of these phrases to congratulate Christmas and the New Year that we have collected, and you will make a good impression. Guaranteed!

Wasting an entire afternoon writing Christmas cards and then going to the Post Office to send them is very 20th century. It is an endearing tradition but what is popular now, especially among younger people, are WhatsApp messages. That is why we have selected a handful of Christmas phrases and messages to send on WhatsApp and other similar networks.

Congratulating the holidays via WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, SMS is a very useful solution: it is fast, easy to carry out, socially accepted, and the recipients also appreciate it, because it does not waste a lot of your time. You can also easily know who you have congratulated and who you haven't, so that you don't forget anyone.

We have selected some Christmas greeting phrases to send on WhatsApp, grouping them according to the recipients: acquaintances, friends, geeks, family, intimates and humor. Select the ones you like the most, and take advantage of them…

5 unusual Christmas traditions celebrated in the rest of the world

Christmas is celebrated in many countries around the world, but there are Christmas traditions that only occur in specific areas. These are the most curious and unusual.

Read the news

When you use them, Avoid the temptation to send the same phrase to everyonemost likely someone will find out or forward it, and you will look very bad.

It's also a good idea to personalize them. Add the name of the recipient, or some particularity of theirs so that it is not so neutral.

Here are some Christmas phrases and messages to send on WhatsApp and other networks.

Formal phrases for everyone

Happy new year! You have 365 new possibilities to be happy ahead of you. Take advantage of them! In life, first you believe in the Three Wise Men, then you don't believe in the Three Wise Men, and then you are the Three Wise Men. Happy new year! May your unfulfilled dreams become goals for the new year, and accomplished objectives for the next. Happy 2024! Christmas is about giving what money can't buy If this Christmas you don't know what to wear… Put on your best smile! Happy Holidays! For good times, humility. For the bad, hope. For every day, an illusion. And forever, happiness. I wish you all that for 2024 My favorite part of these holidays is blaming Christmas for the kilos I have gained during the year. Merry christmas! Years go by and our priorities change. All except one: that we be happy. I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2024. Cheer up! The best thing about Christmas is that you know when it's over. Happy Holidays!

Christmas messages for geeks

I wish you a day of happiness for every retweeted Christmas message you have received. Happy New Year! For New Year's Eve dinner, is the cell phone placed to the right or left of the plate? Happy new year! This year add all kinds of pleasures, subtract all pains, multiply by happiness and share love with all your loved ones. Happy 2024! Merry christmas! Have a happy holiday, and pray that Santa Claus doesn't learn to look at your browsing history. I hope that this Christmas you find health, love, happiness, money and everything you want. What you can't find, search on Google We are all waiting for 2024, but what if the 2024 Pro or 2024 Max comes out? Happy Holidays to everyone who prefers a keyboard over a sleigh.” Merry Christmas! May your gifts be as numerous as the bugs in a new code. This Christmas, may your WiFi be strong and your battery last forever. May you find more cheers and fewer 404 errors under your Christmas tree. Happy Holidays! I hope Santa brings you that tech gadget you've been coding on your wish list. May your Christmas be as bright as an OLED screen and as warm as a working processor at full capacity. This Christmas, may your moments of happiness load faster than a fiber optic web page. May the joy of these holidays multiply like the open windows in your browser. Merry Christmas! May all your problems be solved as easily as a system reboot.

Phrases for friends

I know we're far away, but if you put your right hand on your left shoulder and your left hand on your right shoulder and squeeze really hard… there you have my hug! Friends are like stars, we see them from time to time but we know they are always there. Merry christmas! I have read your horoscope for 2024: health, the stars are smiling on you. Money: the stars smile at you. Sex: the stars burst out laughing… A man's wealth is his friends. THANK YOU for helping me become a millionaire. Merry christmas! At Christmas you also have to save. So I congratulate you and you are in charge of spreading it. Happy Holidays! At Christmas, friends are like Civil Guard radars: even if you don't see them, they are always there. Happy Holidays! Don't worry about the bad decisions you've made during the year… Your friends will take care of turning them into unforgettable anecdotes This year I'm only going to congratulate one friend, and I chose you. I thought that because he was ugly and unfriendly, no one else would remember! Merry christmas! Where have you been? We can't find you anywhere. We need you to come back, you already know that you are very important to us… And besides, the Nativity scene cannot be set up without the donkey! Merry christmas! When it hurts to look back and you're afraid to look forward, look to your side and I'll be there. Happy 2024!!

Messages for family and friends

For this New Year I bring you the secret of happiness: live in the moment. Don't look back or forward. If you achieve it, you will be happy. Happy New Year! Remember to clean up the list of good resolutions from last year that you haven't touched… This time I'm sure I'll be the first to congratulate you on the new year: Happy 2024! For this Christmas I wish you a lot of rest. You must be exhausted from running around in my head all year long. May this Christmas your heart light up when you remember those who are no longer here, because you will know that they live inside you. With a prawn and a mussel I give you a kiss. With a barnacle and my friendship a very Merry Christmas! Don't expect me to forget you, nor forget that I'm waiting for you… Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! Tonight one star will shine brighter than the others. In it I have put all my wishes for 2024, make it shine all year round Santa Claus has the right idea: pay a visit only once a year. Merry christmas!

Christmas jokes

Merry christmas! Remember that happiness is made of small things, so this year I only ask you for a small yacht, a small mansion, a small car… When I was born, God gave me the choice between loving my friends or having a good memory, so HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!!!! Hello everyone. This is a personalized message that I am sending to you. Merry christmas! Santa Claus Customer Service Department: You have requested a gift beyond your means. We will send you an alternative gift Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! I know it's a little early to congratulate you both, but with the list of handsome and sexy contacts I have, I have decided to start with the drunks, ugly and degenerates to go faster Christmas is like a day at the office: you do all the work and the fat guy in the suit gets all the credit. Happy Holidays! Dear Santa Claus: This year I have been good. Well, almost good… Well, more or less. Okay, leave it, I'll buy my things! This Christmas, remember: if no one sees you open the gift, you can return it without feeling guilty. Merry christmas. May your family be less complicated than putting together the tree. May your extra kilos at Christmas be as temporary as your New Year's resolutions. This Christmas, I hope you find your better half… under the tree, next to the socks. Happy Holidays! Remember, if you can't wrap a gift well, it better be expensive. This Christmas the only inflated thing is the turkey, not your credit cards. Merry christmas. May your mother-in-law stay at home and Santa Claus come for real. This Christmas, may your stomach expand as much as your heart… and your living room with relatives. This holiday season, may your Wi-Fi be stronger than your family arguments. Merry christmas. Remember, if a man comes into your house dressed in red and leaves you a gift, he is Santa Claus, not a thief.

Today we highlight

And also

Discover more about Juan Antonio Pascual Estapé, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Computerhoy.