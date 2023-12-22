We are going to explain to you how to check the winning tenths of the 2022 Christmas Lottery, so you know if something has affected any of yours. This is one of the most popular draws in Spain, which, like every December 22, once again distributes luck with hundreds of prizes of different amounts. Whether it's the thrown out or a bigger pinch, but it's always exciting to get something.

This article will have two parts. We will start by telling you how to check your Christmas Lottery numbers through the browser, both from the mobile as well as from the PC. And then, we will also tell you some apps with which you can check it from your mobile or save your numbers so that it notifies you. Because the big prizes are easy to detect, but the stones are more elusive.

Check your tenth prize online

We start with consultations via the Internet, for which you have several websites where you can check your tenths. You will be able to consult these pages from your mobile phone or your computer, and without having to install any other application. These are the most important ones.

State Lotteries and Betting





The official website of State Lotteries and Betting, which is the entity that organizes the Christmas Lottery draw itself every year. Therefore, it is the official and direct source where all the already confirmed information is uploaded. On the website you can check the results of the Christmas Lotteryas well as the results of other draws of the entity.

To check the tenths, on the main page of the website you will see the numbers of the main prizes that have been awarded. And then, you can click on the box Check your numbers, where you can write your specific one and find out if you have won a prize. If you enter that box on days other than today, inside you will have to look for the Extraordinary Christmas Giveaway.

RTVE





You can also check your numbers in the section enabled in the official website of Spanish Radio Television, the Spanish public television that broadcasts the draw. In this section of the website, you will be able to see the main prizes that have been awarded during the draw.

In addition to this, you also have a box where you can check your number. To do this, you just have to write the number you have played and the money you have bet, and it will tell you if you have won something or not.

Other pages





Beyond the two official pages that we have told you about, which are part of public companies, you also have other alternatives. There are many web pages that They have been created exclusively for this giveawayand where they will tell you the results.

For example, you have the Lotómetro website created by LaSexta, where the winning numbers are displayed and you can manually check yours. You also have the TuLotero service, whose website is web.tulotero.es, where you can register and add your numbers to receive a notification if you get something.

And since today there is a real SEO war to appear on Google, just by searching for terms like “check lottery number” in the search engine you will be able to see many other pages where you can check the number. Simply avoid anyone who asks you for personal information or registration that you don't know.

You also have online newspapers

And finally, you should know that almost all major national media They have modules on their web pages to check the Christmas Lottery numbers. These are some examples:

Check your tenth with mobile apps





You also have several mobile applications at your disposal to check if you have won the Christmas Lottery. For example, you have the official app of State Lotteries and Betting, whose download links you have on this website. This application is practically like the web, and you can check your numbers and know how much you got.

The big problem with this app is that It is still a bit complicated to install on an Android mobile. You will have to download its APK file, and then manually install it on your device. It also works against it that it is a little outdated in terms of design.

But you also have more modern alternatives. The best of them is again the TuLotero app, which is available for download on Google Play for Android, in the Huawei AppGallery or in the iPhone or iPad App Store. In this app, you can enter the numbers you have played, and you will receive notifications if you get something.

There are also other very good alternatives. To start, you have the Golden Witch app, available for Android and iOS. You also have the Lotería Escaner app, also for Android and iOS, and the ScanLotería app exclusively for iPhone.

Check your tenth with Alexa or Google Assistant





Google and Amazon also enable the possibility of check the winning numbers in your virtual assistants But they don't work the same, and while on Alexa you have several commands that you can use, on Google there are no specific commands and you just have to ask it anyway.

These are three of the commands you can tell Alexa to tell you the winning numbers:

Alexa, who are the first in the Christmas giveaway?

Alexa, who is the jackpot in the Christmas Lottery?

Alexa, what number won the Christmas Lottery?

This is the command with which the Google Assistant tries to find the winning numbers for you, although the information may appear outdated, so it is better to wait until the end of the day.

Ok Google, what are the winning numbers for the Christmas draw?

Check your tenth with a Telegram bot





You can also check your numbers on Telegram, using a bot specifically created for this. To activate the bot, you just have to enter the website t.me/loteria_gorbot so that it opens in Telegram, or use the messaging application's search engine to search for the user @loteria_gorbot. When you start it, write your numbers and the bot will notify you if there is a prize for the numbers.

