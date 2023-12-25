Christmas 2023: Codacons, most expensive spending on lunches and dinners: 22.3 billion. 12.6% more than the previous year

This year too Natale has arrived and the Italians are dealing with lunches, dinners, gifts e restaurants. How much will the holiday cost? According to an investigation by Codaconsthe Consumers Association, the total expense for lunch of Christmas will amount to 12,6% more than the previous year, with a figure of 22.3 billion euros.



“This year – explains Codacons – families will place a total of 7.5 billion euros in terms of gifts for friends and relativeswith spending increasing by 12% on 2022. For the traditional Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas lunch over 2.8 billion will be spent, approximately 6% more than last year. Millions of Italians will then get involved voyage during the Christmas holidays, generating a turnover estimated at 11.6 billion euros (+15% on 2022), while the overall expenditure for Christmas lunch in the Italian restaurants (+5% on 2022)”.

Italians don't give up on restaurants

The Italians will not give up good fooddespite theinflation and of energy increases. The Codacons study underlines that in restaurants customers will spend around 370 million euros while for travel related to trips the turnover is 11.6 billion. Among the productsolive oil it is the one that has seen a serious surge, given that today it costs almost the 50% more than in 2022. Data also increasing for potatoes (18,7%), carbonated drinks (10,5%) fresh fruit (10,4%), rice (8%) e bubbly wine (4,5%).

As regards Christmas delicacies, from the latest survey conducted by'National federconsumatori observatoryit emerges that the cost of traditional panettone grew by +9% compared to last year. But despite the price increase, the dessert remains the favorite among Italians, with a 60% share of the total products served.

The most popular destinations

It's worse in the travel sector, “if the rates Of hotelsmotels, guesthouses increase in price 9,2%the prices of holiday packages increase by 19.9%national flights by 29.2%, trains by 8%, coaches by 4.2%”, concludes the Consumers' Association. The ranking of the most booked destinations for Christmas 2023 sees at first place Parisfollowed by Tirana e Catania. However, the destinations that recorded the greatest growth compared to the previous year are Seville, with an increase of 87%, Bangkok (+84%) and Prague (+79%). The majority of Italian travelers (58%) choose to spend the Christmas holidays for a period of 3 or 4 daysmaking reservations in advance ranging from one to three months before departure.

Gifts from 186 euros each

It's not Christmas without gifts. And this year too people are demonstrating that, for gifts, they spend: la average expense and of 186 euros per person. The watchwords for 2023 gifts are sustainability and theutility. They are very popular food gifts: honey, wines, cheeses, typical products and home made culinary creations (jams, biscuits, flavored liqueurs, etc.), but also cooking courses, tasting courses and dinner kits worthy of starred restaurants.

In short, we can conclude, given the data in hand, that the This year's report is quite good for every product sector (enjoying timid recoveries) despite inflation, high energy costs and Italians' fear of the future.

