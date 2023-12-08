With Christmas just around the corner, there are still preparations to make for these dates, with gifts being the one that takes the longest to get ready. If you don’t have the gifts ready yet and are looking for something technological, There’s still hope in this Bargain Hunting with offers on smart TVs, laptops, electric scooters, mobile phones and much more.

This is how Samsung makes money: the secret is in the IPHONE

Smart TVs

Samsung 65CU8500





For a large smart TV, we find this Samsung super reduced price that has dropped from 819 euros to 676.36 euros, with a saving of 420 euros.

A model that has a 65 inch screen4K UHD resolution and a refresh rate of 50 Hz. With the TizenOS interface on the system, it supports Google Assistant, Bixby, and Amazon Alexa. In addition, it integrates three HDMI 2.0 ports,

Samsung TV 2023 65CU8500 – Smart TV de 65″, Procesador Crystal UHD, Q-Symphony, con Gaming Hub, Diseño AirSlim y Contrast Enhancer con HDR10+

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

TCL 55C805





This smart TV mounts a 55-inch Mini LED screen, 4K HDR resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate, in addition to being compatible with Dolby Atmos. The system is managed with the interface Google TVallowing you to download apps, use Chromecast and control the TV with Google Assistant.

Its speaker system is compatible with Dolby Atmos, also adding four HDMI 2.1 ports to play in 4K. The price of this television drops from 899 to 599 euros at MediaMarkt.

TV MiniLed TCL 55C805 4K QLED + Google TV

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Phones, smart watches, headphones and accessories

Xiaomi 12





This Xiaomi mobile has a screen 6.2 inch AMOLED, Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. Mount the chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1, with 8 GB and 256 GB in the storage part. It also has a 4,500 mAh battery, 50 MP main camera and 20 MP selfie camera.

Its price on Amazon comes from 534 euros, although it can now be obtained for 389.72 euros, with a discount of about 145 euros.

Xiaomi 2201123G 12 Smartphone, Pantalla de 6.28” 120Hz AMOLED, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Triple cámara de 50MP+13MP+5MP, 4500mAh, Color Gris, 8 + 256 GB

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Sennheiser HD 450





These Bluetooth headphones have a diadem shape, foldable and with an ergonomic design. Its capsules, with skin pads, allow you to enhance active noise cancellation. They have Bluetooth 5.0 and a battery of up to 30 hours.

With a price that comes from 145 euros, they are now in Carrefour for 99 euros, with a discount of 46 euros.

Sennheiser HD 450 BT Black Wireless Headphones, with Active Noise Cancellation, Circumaural, Black Color

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Computing

MSI Cyborg 15 A12VF-207XES





It is a gaming laptop with a screen 15.6-inch IPS at Full HD resolution, in addition to having 144 Hz refresh rate and DCI-P3 100%. Inside, mount the processor Intel Core i5-12450H, along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage. For the graphics card, use the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6.

With a usual price that is close to 970 euros, it can now be had for 869 euros, 100 euros cheaper with this discount.

MSI Cyborg 15 A12VF-207XES – Ordenador portátil Gaming 15.6″ FHD (1920×1080), 144Hz (i5-12450H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 4060 8GB, Free Dos) Translucent Black – Teclado QWERTY español

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Samsung Galaxy Book3 360





To look for a convertible and very powerful laptop, this Galaxy Book 3 has a touch screen with 13.3 inchesFull HD resolution, anti-glare technology and all this in a weight of 1.75 Kg.

With Windows 11 out of the box, mount the Intel Core i5-1360P, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. It includes WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB, HDMI and microSD card ports, as well as stereo speakers. The price on Amazon now drops from 1,499 euros to 899 euros.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Book3 360 – 13.3″ WQXGA+ convertible laptop (Intel Core i5-1360P, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe, Windows 11) Graphite – Spanish QWERTY keyboard

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Home, mobility and others

Dyson v8 brush vacuum cleaner





A cordless upright vacuum cleaner that performs sweeping functions with its integrated broom, with efficient filtration that captures allergens and expels cleaner air. It has a deposit with capacity up to 0.54 liters. reach one 115W maximum suction powerwith three adjustable power modes.

With a usual price of 389 euros, MediaMarkt lowers it to 269 euros, which represents a saving of 120 euros.

Brush vacuum cleaner – Dyson v8

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Pack de Echo Pop + Philips Smart LED





This smart speaker comes with a semi-spherical shape, as well as an integrated light bar for notifications. It has support for Alexa and a 1.95″ speaker to play high resolution music. The bulb, for its part, offers 9W of power, 800 lumens, adjustable intensity and Bluetooth connectivity.

This pack, which usually has a price of 67 euros, can now be obtained for 20.99 euros, with a discount of 46.01 euros.

Echo Pop Smart Speaker Pack with Alexa, Anthracite + Philips Smart LED Smart Bulb

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Go





It is one of the latest scooters in the Xiaomi catalog, with a weight of 17 kg and a 700W power which especially allows you to climb slopes without many problems. Of course, it reaches 20 km/h.

Its battery has a capacity of 450 W and gives it an autonomy of up to 18 Km per charge, depending on the manufacturer and mode of use, of course. It incorporates a drum system with eABS, as well as LED lights at both the front and rear. Its price drops from the official 299.99 to 239 euros now.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Go

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera





If you’re looking for a different gift for Christmas, this Fujifilm instant camera has a retractable lens with a lens equivalent to a 60mm lens, as well as a viewfinder that offers 0.37x magnification. It also has auto focus and flash.

The instant camera drops from the recommended 89 euros to the current 79 euros.

Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera, with auto-exposure and Selfie Lens included, Clay White

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

More offers

Remember that by subscribing to Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial and you can enjoy other services such as Prime Video. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible free for 30 days.

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. TwitterFacebook and Flipboard magazine.

Some of the links in this article are affiliated and may provide financial benefit.

Images |

In Xataka Selection | MediaMarkt discounts these Sony, probably the best high-end Bluetooth headphones with unique noise cancellation

In Xataka | The best smartwatches: their analyzes and videos are here