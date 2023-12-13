Christmas is usually the perfect excuse to position products and brands through offers and discounts in different commercial stores.

The department store Liverpoolwith its multiple departments and a long list of cataloged products, It is one of the brands that usually presents the most promotions this season.

Although this year's night sales have passed and the offers of the main shopping seasons have expired, it is still possible to purchase products at preferential prices.

On this occasion we bring you a list of bags with discounts of 40% or more. Remember that you can make your purchase and receive your product at the address you assign or use the option to pick up in a physical store.

These are the 5 bags with discounts

Description Product Original price Final price Discount

Women's Lab.G Tote Bag

$1,789.00

$699.00

60%

Westies Women's Satchel Bag

$2,399.00

$1,439.00

40%

Jennyfer tote bag closure with removable quilted strap

$1,299.00

$755.00

42%

Women's W Capsule Satchel Bag

$2,099.00

$1,050.00

50%

Westies Sajen satchel bag

$2,099.00

$1,259.00

40%

