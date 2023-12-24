Tomorrow will be Christmas. Today it is customary to celebrate dinner with family and friends, and send wishes and congratulations to your loved ones through social networks and different messaging applications. This time is perfect both to send hope for the future, and to recount the best that has happened in the year that ends.

In this note we bring you 20 phrases so that you can share them through your chats and social networks, we show you the possibilities:

I wish you a white Christmas! (And when you run out of white, open a red one). You change your car, your house, your clothes, your partner, your shoes, your month, your look, your job, your year; but never friends. Merry christmas! May the Christmas season bring only happiness and joy to you and your family. May you never lack a dream to fight for, a project to do, something to learn, a place to go, and someone to love. May this year's achievements be just the seeds to be planted and harvested with enormous success in the years to come. Merry Christmas and happy holidays! May this Christmas awaken hope for a better tomorrow. Merry Christmas to all. Bring on Christmas, may this year be as good as can happen! I wish you the best of years, may love, faith, generosity and health allow you to achieve what you most desire. Merry christmas! Let's forget everything bad about this year that is about to end, let's remember that Christmas is a time of forgiveness and love, Merry Christmas! This holiday season, let's pause to appreciate what's truly important in our lives: cake and gifts.

May your holidays shine with joy and laughter. My wish… That everything that arrives is better than what you are looking for, lasts longer than you expect and makes you happier than you could imagine. The phrases may always seem the same, but the good wishes are sincere. A big hug. Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year. For some, the best part of Christmas is… when it's all over. I wish you a stress-free Christmas. May you find happiness, health, love and money this Christmas. Whatever you can't find, look it up on Google. The true message of Christmas is that we are never alone. Give yourself a gift for Christmas: forgive someone who has hurt you. Free your heart from this weight and smile again. If my smile serves as an ornament for you at Christmas, count on it, if my hand helps you, you have both, if my heart brings you happiness, it is all yours. Merry christmas! The gift of love. The gift of peace. The gift of happiness. May all this be yours at Christmas. Best wishes for a Merry Christmas full of love, happiness and prosperity.

And we wish you a Merry Christmas too!

