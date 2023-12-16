This Saturday, December 16, the FICG Cinematheque of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) celebrate the return of the Bicentennial Screen with outdoor cinema function. This initiative, organized by the highest house of studies of Jaliscooffers a unique and free cinematic experience for the entire community.

Event Details:

Movie: Holidays in Terror

Director: René Cardona III.

Date and Time: Saturday, December 16, at 7:00 p.m.

Place: Bicentennial Screen

Address: Periférico Poniente Manuel Gómez Morín 1695, Rinconada de La Azalea.

Cost: Free

recommendations

Because the function is outdoors, It is recommended to attend the event warmly dressed. Jackets, jackets, blankets and blankets are welcome. In addition, you can enjoy the function in the company of your pets and domestic animals, as long as you take care of their waste.

Lastly, as these are free performances, there is no option to reserve seats, so it is advisable to arrive on time to ensure a good spot.

About the Movie: Holiday in Terror

Directed by René Cardona III and starring Julio Alemán, Pedro Fernández y Gabriela Hassel, Holidays in Terror tells the story of a wealthy family who, after inheriting a vacation home, discovers a series of supernatural events arising from a colonial curse. The key will be a haunted doll that the protagonist introduces.

Cinema Libre returns

The Bicentennial Screen offers an unparalleled experience with its 348 square meter projection area, a viewing angle of 140 degrees and an astonishing resolution of three and a half million pixels.

Come and enjoy a cinematic evening! The Bicentennial Screen awaits all film lovers to celebrate the magic of the seventh art in an open-air environment and free of charge. Do not miss it!

