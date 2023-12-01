December is about to begin and You can already feel the Christmas spirit present invading everywhere with green and red decorations, as well as lights everywhere.

But not everyone loves this season and its atmosphere of peace, some are more Grinch or simply enjoy other types of festivities, like the one that just happened on October 31: Halloween.

For them here is three very scary movie options but they take place at Christmas.

“Gremlins”

Where to see it: HBO Max y Prime Video

What is it about: Released in 1984, directed by Joe Dante and scripted by Chris Columbus (who would later direct the Christmas classic “Home Alone”), it follows the story of Billy (Zach Galligan), a young man who receives as a Christmas gift a furry creature he calls Gizmo. However, there are three rules he must follow to care for him: do not expose him to bright light and sunlight, do not give him water and never feed him after midnight.

When he disobeys these rules, the beautiful and friendly Gizmo sprouts black fur balls that turn into evil gremlins.

“Night without peace”

Where to see it: HBO Max, Claro Video and Prime Video

What is it about: Just released in 2022, this comedy and action film follows the classic character of Santa Claus (David Harbour, who in recent years we have seen in the series “Stranger Things”) but with a different image: here we see him fight with a group of mercenaries that has kidnapped a wealthy family.

“Krampus”

Where to see it: Claro Video, Prime Video and YouTube, for rent.

What is it about: In European folklore (from countries such as Germany, Italy, Slovenia and Switzerland) there is a demonic creature called Krampus, which with its terrifying appearance appears on the night of December 5 to 6, in search of those children who misbehaved. or they don’t have the Christmas spirit, to take their gifts.

This being with horns and elf ears is the one that terrifies the protagonists of this film: a family that faces his wrath.

