ROME – The Christmas season which heralds the first weekend of December and begins with the holiday of December 8, although it is festive and full of warmth, for many people it can bring with it an unexpected overload of stress and anxiety. For this reason, you need to dedicate some time to personal reflection before the start of the Christmas period on what your priorities might be. Ask yourself which aspects of holidays bring joy, positivity and light-heartedness, and which ones are a source of stress. Adelia Lucattini, full psychoanalyst and psychiatrist of the Italian Psychoanalytic Society, member of the International Psychoanalytical Association, explains it and recommends facing the holidays with serenity.

“Careful planning can reduce the stress associated with organizing the holidays,” explains Adelia Lucattini. “It’s important to establish priorities, divide tasks, delegate some tasks and don’t hesitate to ask family and friends for help if necessary. It is important to know how to define and set realistic limits to one’s personal expectations and to distribute social commitments in a timely manner. These measures certainly help to prevent the tiring sensation of overload. Finding moments of relaxation is crucial. We must accept that perfection does not exist, not everything has to be “flawless”, affectedly perfect as imposed by some consumerist models, artfully created, which spread like wildfire through the media and hammered on social media. Finding the right balance by reconciling the traditions and fashions of the moment with one’s desires is essential to reduce stress.”

Lucattini encourages dedicating time to pleasant and relaxing activities, which can promote emotional rebalancing. “Open communication with family and friends is a key element,” continues the psychoanalyst, “Expressing one’s needs and listening to those of others improves mutual understanding and prevents tension. It is of fundamental importance to accept your emotions, including the less positive ones. All holidays, including Christmas, bring with them a bit of melancholy, since in our internal calendar, marked by internal time and the unconscious, they are moments of balance. There is nothing wrong with feeling sad or stressed during the Christmas holidays, it is one of the times of the year when this happens most frequently and if you unconsciously expect it to happen, this does not mean passively accepting it nor giving up on making it a pleasant moment, and hopefully also happy.”

Reflecting on one’s moods, managing anxiety and “performance” stress generated by the idealization of the moment which must be the most beautiful and sparkling ever “is essential – warns Lucattini – so that the effort of the preparations does not go to add to the tiredness and frenetic pace of daily life. It is important to think that joy is first and foremost “connection”, with oneself, with one’s life and with others. Stopping to reflect on the moment you are experiencing, giving yourself time to listen to your feelings, allows you to see that every moment has its place in our life. And so even Christmas and the holidays that accompany it take on a new meaning. When you find meaning in your actions, melancholy turns into desire, anxiety into curiosity, stress into courage. Thinking and understanding what happens to us and revolves around us helps us find a good balance and brings us closer to the desired serenity.”