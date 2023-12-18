Italy is today embraced by a vast area of ​​high pressure, but the weather forecast for the Christmas holidays may not reflect the current situation. According to the latest weather projections, in fact, from mid-week the high pressure could retreat towards the west, favoring our territory the triggering of intense north-western currents at high altitude and the passage of some perturbed pulses from the North Atlantic.

This configuration on Italy and Europe will result in one wind intensification from the west, especially on the islands, close to the Alps and Calabriabut also in little rainfall and in a still mild climate context.

L’alpine archIndeed, will act as a barrier to direct disturbances on central-southern Europe, preventing the arrival of widespread rains, and also thepolar airin decline over Europe, will unfortunately remain at a safe distance.

In fact, the forecast for the second part of the week leading up to Christmas will still be characterized by a mild climate for the period, with maximum temperatures around 20 degrees in the Centre-South and around 18 degrees in the North. But morning frosts will also become rarer. The protagonist will instead be the wind. In fact, windy days await us, especially on the Islands and the Alps, with even rough seas.

The detailed weather forecast until Christmas Day

In the second part of the week the anticyclone will move westwards, allowing the arrival of disturbed impulses and wind, even intense ones. The disturbance arrived on Wednesday, Thursday 21 it will still bring some clouds to the South but accompanied by little rain. In the afternoon the disturbance will tend to move away, favoring an improvement in the weather. In the Centre-North, however, the weather will initially be stable, with fogs in the plains (especially in the central-eastern sectors), and with the passage of clouds during the afternoon and the progressive thickening of clouds over the Alps.

Friday 22ndday of winter solsticea disturbance will reach Italy but it will come “stopped” by the Alps. In fact, on the Alpine arc, as well as on the lower Tyrrhenian Sea, we will have widespread clouds associated with some precipitation. Elsewhere, however, the weather will be substantially dry but windy: the mistral will be intense, with gusts of storm on the Islands and in Calabria, and strong in the Alps. The climate will be mild for the periodwith highs around 20 degrees in the Centre-South and on the Islands, and with peaks around 18 in the North.

Gusty winds forecast for Friday 22 December, winter solstice. Source Ventusky

Il weekend which will kick off the Christmas holidays it will still be characterized by scattered cloud cover, more compact in the Alps and the lower Tyrrhenian Sea, where during the Vigil on December 24th, there may be light rainfall. The wind will still be the protagonist, and the climate will remain rather mild with temperatures generally above normal.

Il Christmas day it will still be affected by stable weather, with some additional clouds and precipitation probably in the South, the last effects of the passing disturbance. In the following days the return of an area of ​​high pressure seems likely, which will guarantee stable weather and a relatively mild climate.

