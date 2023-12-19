Christmas, because Chinese e-commerce sites are not the best choice for gifts. The survey by the European Consumer Center

New online purchasing models are developing at a rapid pace, spreading especially among the very young. In fact, even the e-commerce giants are looking with concern at the advancement of new marketplaces based especially in Chinalike the site “Pandabuy”. Very low prices and the possibility of getting your hands on unobtainable or unattainable items attract more and more people, especially younger people. But as always it is best to be careful when shopping online. But be careful, not all that glitters is gold. The European Consumer Center warns us.

What is hidden behind it?

Products, for example, that can be purchased at prices significantly lower than the normal cost, especially luxury brand clothing or fashionable, they will most likely be counterfeit.

This means that, in addition to not receiving an original product, you may commit a crime by making the purchase or at least an administrative offence, with sanctions ranging from 100 a 7.000 €.

Another problem that could occur is that the long-awaited goods remain blocked at customs upon request for additional costs, in some cases even considerable (especially in proportion to the value of the goods).

Another sore point: if you receive defective or poor quality goods or if the ordered product is not delivered at all, it will be very difficult (if not impossible) to assert your legal guarantee rights, which are provided for in the EU. This, since the operational headquarters of these sellers will always be in the Asian continent, even though some of these platforms have a registered office in the European Union or the UK. Likewise, it may be very difficult or excessively burdensome to exercise any right of withdrawal. A further concern, which should not be underestimated (especially for items dedicated to children but not only) is that linked to safety: it is not certain that manufacturers and retailers respect the rigorous safety standards required for the European Union.

READ ALSO: Richest thirteenths and Christmas gifts worth 186 euros each: the estimates

Towards informed purchases

Many of these platforms use very aggressive marketing strategies and modern (dark patterns, gamification, influencer marketing…) to which it is not always easy to remain indifferent.

Christmas shopping is in its hot phase and it may not be easy to resist temptation by buying only what we or our loved ones really need. It then becomes important to think that behind excessively low or even negligible prices, there are inevitably hidden production processes that are not very respectful of the environment and workers' rights.

If we are all better at Christmas, then it is better to be an informed consumer and always keep an eye on the sustainability and ethics of the products we purchase.

READ ALSO: “Santa Claus? Consumerist myth. It damages the parent-child relationship”

Subscribe to the newsletter