Spend a few hours in the open air, pay attention to food and times, create a relaxing atmosphere and abandon yourself to wonder. This is the recipe for a happy and not too stressful Christmas for the little ones, developed by pediatricians and educators to accompany the little ones on the most magical night of the year. Thanks to the 'Good Habits' project, born from the partnership between the Italian Society of Paediatrics, Assonidi and Bing, and supported by Rai Kids, advice for a good sleep and for facing the night before Christmas with serenity arrives.

'Good Habits' – a note reports – is a campaign, unprecedented in Italy, to raise awareness and promote good practices for the healthy and peaceful growth of children which began in June 2023. Over 11 thousand paediatricians throughout the national territory, around 400 structures including nursery schools and nursery schools, hundreds of thousands of families with children aged 0-6 who follow Bing on Rai Yoyo and on all the main multimedia content distribution platforms are involved in a major project to raise awareness on topics such as nutrition, the importance of playing outdoors, the main rules of hygiene and child care, the fear of doctors and hospitals, and now, in view of Christmas, the importance of a good sleep, thanks to the #bedtimeroutine campaign.

The pediatricians of Sip, the educators of Assonidi, Francesca Valla, Tata Francesca of 'Sos Tata', teacher, counselor and writer, and the experts of Nati per Leggere, a national program for the promotion of reading promoted by the Cultural Association of Pediatricians (ACP), The Italian Library Association (Aib) and the non-profit Child Health Center (Csb) have provided ideas and suggestions for good sleep and for Christmas Eve to families, advice that can be read on the Bing page aimed at parents. Furthermore, Tata Francesca was the protagonist of a video that promotes the reading aloud of stories for the little ones before bed.

Christmas night, with its magic, brings great excitement to the little ones, an euphoria that often doesn't allow for a peaceful sleep, and so here are the 5 tips from paediatricians and educators for a peaceful sleep and a special Christmas: 1. Being outdoors: let the little ones spend a fun and engaging Christmas Eve, but don't forget to let them spend time outdoors, this will allow them to vent the excitement of waiting for gifts and, moreover, l exposure to the sun and vitamin D promote sleep and peaceful falling asleep 2. Pay attention to the times: albeit with a little flexibility, it will be important to go to bed at an hour that is appropriate for the child's age, the explanation is always valid that by going to bed early you help Santa Claus in his quest to bring gifts to all the children in the world.

3. Relaxing atmosphere: after so much euphoria and excitement, we create a relaxing environment; light music can help you fall asleep, but you have to do it slowly and keep it very low, it is however advisable to let the child fall asleep with the voice of his parents or a loved one, a familiar voice capable of instilling security in him, a voice that tells Christmas stories, perhaps, those stories that make young people all over the world dream. A bedtime story and some cuddles, perhaps hugging your favorite Bing soft toy, will certainly help you fall asleep peacefully

4. Watch your food: during the holidays, exceptions can be made in the diet of the little ones. They will be able to taste chocolates and sweets that they usually don't eat, but let's remember, however, that large binges have a strong impact on sleep, as do drinks that contain theine and/or caffeine 5. Let's create wonder: use these special moments to create wonder and routine. Prepare a snack for Santa Claus, the elves and the reindeer, and then, after a feast of cuddles and bedtime stories, everyone goes to bed to enjoy a Christmas of joy and emotions.

The #bedtimeroutine campaign by Bing, Sip and Assonidi does not stop at Christmas – continues the note – but will support families in the delicate task of creating 'good habits' to encourage children's sleep on a daily basis. “Sleep is essential for good health and for the mental and physical well-being of a child – declares Rino Agostiniani, national councilor of Sip – it improves learning and memory consolidation, allows recovery and energy saving, facilitates statural growth, increases immune defenses, allows recovery of strength and reduction of stress”.

“Our nursery schools – explains Paolo Uniti, director of Assonidi – are particularly attentive to the bedtime routine because it is the guarantee of having a peaceful environment even at the nursery, which encourages learning, play and positive relationships. We dedicate many hours of training to prepare our educators to create the ideal context in which children can fall asleep peacefully through a daily routine that requires a particular amount of attention”.

The child's disturbed sleep can have repercussions on the entire family environment, causing agitation and nervousness in the child, poor physical and mental health of the parents and favoring the development of considerable family stress. It is a very serious topic and, thanks also to Bing, pediatricians and educators will be able to address it in a simple and immediate way to support all Italian families. As ambassador of the 'Good Habits' campaign, Bing accompanies Italian families on a journey to discover all those daily practices useful for the well-being of the child.