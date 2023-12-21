Advice from industry experts to tackle even the most challenging tables during the holidays

Elvis Presley crooned in his “Blue Christmas” about feeling sad at Christmas time, and he wasn't entirely wrong. With the holidays approaching, it becomes increasingly difficult to take time for yourself and tune into the moment, before braving the maddening crowds of shopping centers and airports, facing existential questions during family reunions and looming work deadlines of the end of the year. This season therefore risks putting a strain on the routine of both those who love Christmas and those who do everything to avoid it. As reported in recent days by the New York Post, in fact, 82.8% of Americans suffer from the so-called “Christmas Fatigue”, a feeling of tiredness given by the bombastic advertisements, music and decorations in view of the big day. Even in Italy, Christmas ends up stressing one in 3 Italians, according to the National Council of the Order of Psychologists (Cnop). There isn't enough mulled wine, decorations or snow to ease the crushing weight felt by women in particular at this time of year. An element supported by a further study by the American Psychological Association, according to which Christmas is a source of stress for 44% of the female population, who feel more responsible for the success of home gatherings, compared to 31% of men.

But how is it possible to overcome this “Christmas stress syndrome”? If approached with the right allies, Christmas can certainly transform into a peaceful and celebratory time, full of comforting rituals, often closely linked to food. According to Guna, a leading reality in the field of Physiological Nutraceuticals and Systems Medicine, at Christmas we must not forget to protect our well-being, both physical and mental. Gathering around the laid table can be a healing and festive ceremony if we are able to protect our body in the right way. By maintaining a healthy lifestyle and a varied diet, dinners with relatives will no longer be a nightmare. Supplements such as Enzyformula, with vitamins and enzymes for the physiological support of digestion, can be a support. “Even a proposal like Resource Remedy, based on Bach Flowers, to evoke one's resources when you want a state of relaxation, calm and stress management, is a perfect gift to find under the tree, to rediscover the carefreeness and the beauty of being together” claims Sergio Laricchia, expert in Bach flowers. Between the risk of loneliness, a sense of inadequacy of collective euphoria and uncomfortable end-of-year budgets, the reasons for this “Christmas burnout” are therefore numerous and multifaceted and have to do with the social and cultural expectations that the tradition is burdened with . This is in fact the time when relatives, partners and friends expect us to improvise as master chefs, bakers and interior designers, in addition to normal daily responsibilities.

The decalogue of Guna experts to digest even the most demanding meals and thus combat Christmas Fatigue:

1. Eat everything, but in moderation: it's fine to tackle all the courses, but in a tasting format, as if you were visiting a food festival. This strategy also leaves more room for desserts.

2. Deprivation is not the solution: Skipping meals can lead people to consume more calories, added sugars and saturated fats. The best choice is to choose healthy, quality foods, in the right quantities.

3. Don't forget the fundamental foods: to feel full and satisfied, focus on fibre, proteins and healthy fats such as whole grains, fruit, vegetables; poultry, fish, eggs, or beans and lentils; olive oil, avocado and nuts.

4. Staying hydrated helps avoid confusing thirst with hunger. Drinking enough water can help relieve holiday bloating.

5. Be careful with alcohol consumption: although alcohol can be a pleasant accompaniment during parties, excessive consumption can inhibit moderation, even at the table.

6. Slow down: when you are already thinking about the next course, it is better to take a breath and enjoy the satisfaction of what you have just tasted. Taking a few minutes to savor the pleasure of being at the table with your loved ones can help you enjoy the meal better. Furthermore, eating slowly can increase the feeling of fullness and satiety.

7. Continue to do physical activity: continuing to move even during the holidays can reduce the impact of stress, increase energy, strengthen the immune system and clear the mind. A simple daily walk, or a run, a bike ride or a yoga class can make the difference in getting back on track before returning to work.

8. React to Christmas Fatigue with the support of integration: heartburn, drowsiness and headaches can be unwanted effects of reunions with relatives. With the support of the right food supplements it is possible to help digestive function and lighten the body.

9. It's true that at Christmas you have to be on time to welcome friends and relatives in the right way, but they are still holidays! You need to find time to rest and regenerate.

10. Plan your return to school or work in advance: the uncertainty of the future and procrastination will only add stress to returning from holidays. Better to move in time, planning a balanced diet to face the arrival of the new year in the right way.