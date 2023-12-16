Among the attractions that visitors to the Ilusionante winter festival like the most are the ice rinks, and although this has already started, these recreational spaces still needed to be inaugurated.

However, yesterday the government of Jalisco reported that both the ice rink installed on Paseo Alcalde and the one located in Luis Quintanar Park will begin operating this weekend.

The first to be inaugurated and open to the public will be the Luis Quintanar track, a space known as “Solidarity Park.” The opening event will take place today, Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

In the case of the Paseo Alcalde ice rink, it will be inaugurated tomorrow, Sunday, December 17, at 10:00 am.

Both ice rinks are free, the only thing you have to do to enjoy them is go, line up and wait your turn to skate in the company of your family or friends.

