Luigi Garlando

6 December 2023 (change at 5.09pm) – MILAN

The joke about the guy in the Ferrari being chased by a man on foot comes to mind. Accelerate, accelerate, but the pursuer remains in the rear-view mirror: his braces got caught in the Ferrari. More or less the feeling that Simone Inzaghi must feel at the helm of league leaders Inter who have lost just one match (compared to 5 a year ago) and dominates almost all the virtuous rankings: goals scored (Juve 6th, 11 goals less) , goals conceded (Juve 2nd, 2 more), assists (Juve 6th), actions handled (Juve 12th). Thuram’s goal in Naples, preceded by 22 collective touches that moved the ball from right to left several times, is the epitome of the Nerazzurri’s quality of play. Juve is best characterized by incursions on corners from Gatti or Bremer and by goals from set pieces.

Inzaghi also has the top scorer of the tournament (Lautaro, 13), yet, after 14 days, despite virtuous figures and play, he continues to see Allegri in the rearview mirror, with only 2 points. But he is no joke. Beyond the statistics, there is also much that is virtuous in the Lady’s behavior: the ability to form a wall in front of Szczesny, to defend herself as a team with perfect synchronicity, the timing of transitions, the ferocious application and the irreducible optimism, even in time expired. But Inzaghi, from now until the end of the first leg, wants to scissor Allegri’s braces, go down the throttle and watch him disappear from the mirror. The calendar of the last 5 days, in some way, supports the Nerazzurri plan. The sum of the current points of the teams that will face Inter in this part of the tournament is 73, those that will face Juventus 89.

It means that Allegri will have to fight a wind stronger than 16 knots. This on paper, which is worth what it’s worth. Suffice it to say that both Inter and Juve lost against Sassuolo who is now 15th. But the altitude of the last first leg, objectively, indicates more difficulties for Juve who will play three times away, Inter twice. Inzaghi is focusing on Napoli from next Friday, because he knows well that Maradona’s final 3-0 doesn’t tell the whole story. He doesn’t talk about a Napoli that did better in the first half and was stopped by the crossbar and Sommer. A team with gaps in defense, but alive, which has not lost all the magic dust of the championship. The virtuous statistics confirm this: Napoli is first in terms of ball possession and shots on goal. If Juve waits for him, as they do, and calls him home, they risk it.

Even in the last championship, Napoli faced first Inter and then Juve in a few days. He was defeated by the Nerazzurri at San Siro on 4 January, Spalletti’s first slip, and then on 13 January he gave the Lady a blow (5-1). Inzaghi hopes that the sequence can be repeated, while for the 16th matchday he demands discontinuity from him: Lazio-Inter. In his two meetings as an Inter player with his ex, Simone suffered just as many defeats, 3-1. For Inter it is the Grand Prix of the Mountain at the end of the first leg, while Allegri will also have to host Dybala’s Roma, a tactically inscrutable match, between two technicians who love to wait and start again, two boxers who remain seated in the corner even after the gong, despite the referee’s invitations to gain the center of the ring. We will see. In the last five days of the last tournament, Inter won four times and only got distracted in Monza, in the 93rd minute, conceding the own goal to make it 2-2. Juve, on the other hand, apart from Maradona’s defeat, also left 2 points in Bergamo. Inzaghi would be fine earning the same 3 points as then, to add to the current 2 and thus round the halfway mark at +5. A loot that would take the form of the first real escape. At that point Juve, with possible market reinforcements, with the euro-energy saving, would be forced to chase and raise their game proposal. He should try to do Inter (create), while Inter have already shown that they know how to do Juve (defend).

Why did Inter concede fewer goals than Juve, even though they recovered the ball 3 meters further forward (38.3 m) and remained higher (97 more touches in the opponent’s area)? Because Lautaro recovered 42 balls, Chiesa 29, Vlahovic 16. Because Lautaro intercepted 13 balls, Chiesa 3, Vlahovic 2. Because Calha, in addition to having created 22 chances (Loca 11), stole 91 balls (Loca 69). Inter are one when they attack and when they defend. It’s superior in this too. He didn’t think he’d see anyone in the mirror, after scoring 35 points out of 42. But now Simone will try to cut Max’s braces.

