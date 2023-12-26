Below we will show you a list to enjoy this December 25, hold a Christmas movie marathon for this season.

I still believe in Santa

Comedy that shows that being an adult is not synonymous with stopping believing. In this romantic comedy with Christina Moore and John Ducey, the story of a single mother who fits perfectly with a stranger is told. The problem begins when she realizes that he is convinced that Santa exists. Does he still believe it as a child? Maybe she's wrong.

Where to watch: Netflix

Christmas Eve is my sentence

Could anyone really be happy living Christmas every day? Nothing is going well in this Brazilian film. Due to something unresolved in his life, he must go through the December celebrations again and again, which he has not liked since he was a child. How to get out of all that? Understanding that there is something beyond the lights and spheres of the time.

Where to watch: Netflix

Christmas of the rebel mothers

Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell lead this 2019 comedy, in which some young mothers don't know how to handle the Christmas holidays when their own mothers arrive unannounced. Fight scenes, fun chases and competitions to see who is the best, permeate this film directed by Jon Lucas, writer of “What Happened Yesterday?”.

Where to watch: HBO-Max

The Legend of the Christmas Witch: The Origin

Mónica Belluci stars in this family adventure where we see what happens to a magical Christmas being. The film released two years ago was positively criticized for the twist it gives to traditional Christmas stories. Incredible transformations, magic potions and chases every minute bathe this family story.

Where to watch: HBO-Max

Operation Merry Christmas: The Elves Scam

Diana Bovio (“De brutas nada” and “Mirreyes vs Godinez”) is part of a gang of pickpockets that intends to make the big hit of their lives, until they suddenly run into a man who orders them to do something for him or abide. to the consequences. The group then has to manage to get three gifts that are not necessarily what they seem.

Where to watch: HBO-Max

Noelle

Santa's daughter must take charge of the family business after her father's retirement and her brother's inability to fulfill his obligations. Anna Kendrick and Shirley MacLaine star in the story directed by Marc Laewrence, writer of the films “Word and Music” and “Miss Congeniality.”

Where to see: Disney

The Christmas star

Film from 1986, but it has survived the passing of the winters. A thief takes advantage of his resemblance to Santa to escape from prison and try to recover a large loot. The problem is that the police are looking for him, for which he seems to find a way out when he runs into two children who really believe that the man from the North Pole exists.

Where to see: Disney

Pastorela

Comedy where Joaquín Cosío must obey a priest to participate as a shepherd boy in one of those Christmas performances, while he sees how his “friend” is chosen to play the devil, a character he has played for years. It was filmed in the middle of the Christmas season more than a decade ago.

Where to watch: ViX

The Three Wise Men: The Truth

Spanish production in which, for the first time, Melchor, Gaspar and Baltazar open the doors of their palace for the filming of a documentary, while preparing the annual parade to deliver gifts. Obviously everything gets out of control and the three monarchs can't find a way to look good in front of the cameras.

Where to watch: Prime Video.

