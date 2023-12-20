Suara.com – PT Jasa Marga (Persero) is implementing toll rate discounts on the Christmas 2023 and New Year 2024 holidays for motorists who travel continuously from the Cikampek Utama Toll Gate to the Kalikangkung Toll Gate.

“10 percent discount for all vehicle classes that tap in at Cikampek Utama and tap out at Kalikangkung,” said Corporate Communication and Community Development Group Head of Jasa Marga Lisye Octaviana, at the Cikampek Utama (Cikatama) Toll Gate, Wednesday (20/12/2023) .

He said that the discount only applies to continuous travel from Jakarta-Semarang, and is applied at certain times.

According to him, the toll rate discount will be applied on dates leading up to the peak of homecoming and return traffic, namely on December 21 and December 28 2023, and January 3 2024.

“So, this discount will start to apply on Thursday (21/12) at 00.00 WIB until 23.59 WIB,” he said.

Lisye explained the reasons for implementing the toll road tariff discount, including to break up vehicle traffic at the peak of the Christmas 2023 and New Year 2024 holidays. Apart from that, it is also to maintain the average speed of vehicles on the toll road.

“It is hoped that the application of discounts will help distribute traffic, so that vehicles do not pile up on days that are predicted to be the peak traffic density,” he said.

He said that discounts were also implemented during the 2023 Eid homecoming season. The results were considered quite effective in distributing traffic flow.

“During the Eid 2023 homecoming and return season, discounts will also be applied. This is quite effective in distributing traffic flow. So, there will be no unexpected spikes at the peak of the 2023 Eid homecoming and return season. Vehicle speed is also maintained, not below 40 kilometers per hour,” he said. (Between)