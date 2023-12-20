From preparations to shopping, to performance anxiety in the kitchen, the arrival of Christmas brings with it expectations and tensions. Pre-Christmas stress does not spare Italians: one in 3 – estimates the National Council of the Order of Psychologists (Cnop) – declares themselves worried about dinners and reunions. In particular, according to a study by the American Psychological Association, Christmas is a source of stress for 44% of the female population and for 31% of men. This season therefore risks putting a strain on the routine of both those who love Christmas and those who do everything to avoid it. As reported by the 'New York Post', in fact, 82.8% of Americans suffer from the so-called 'Christmas fatigue', a feeling of tiredness given by the bombastic advertisements, music and decorations in view of the big day.

Overcoming this 'Christmas stress syndrome' is possible, according to Guna experts, an active company in the field of physiological nutraceuticals and systems medicine. If approached with the right allies, Christmas can certainly transform into a peaceful and celebratory time, full of comforting rituals, often closely linked to food. At Christmas – is the message – we must not forget to protect our well-being, both physical and mental. And to digest even the most demanding meals and thus combat Christmas fatigue, just follow 10 simple rules.

1) Eat everything, but in moderation: it's fine to tackle all the courses, but in a tasting format to leave more room for desserts too. 2) Deprivation is not the solution: Skipping meals can lead people to consume more calories, added sugars and saturated fats. Choose healthy, quality foods, in the right quantities. 3) To feel full and satisfied, focus on fibre, proteins and healthy fats such as whole grains, fruit, vegetables; poultry, fish, eggs, or beans and lentils; olive oil, avocado and nuts. 4) Staying hydrated helps avoid confusing thirst with hunger. Drinking enough water can help relieve holiday bloating. 5) Be careful with alcohol consumption, if excessive it can inhibit moderation, even at the table.

Again: 6) Between one course and another, it is better to take a breath and enjoy the satisfaction of what you have just tasted. Taking a few minutes to savor the pleasure of being at the table with your loved ones can help you enjoy the meal better. Furthermore, eating slowly can increase the feeling of fullness and satiety. 7) Continue to do physical activity: moving even during the holidays can reduce the impact of stress, increase energy, strengthen the immune system and clear the mind. A simple daily walk, or a run, a bike ride or a yoga class can make the difference in getting back on track before returning to work.

8) React to the sense of sadness, as Elvis Presley sang in his 'Blue Christmas', with the support of integration: heartburn, drowsiness and headaches can be unwanted effects of reunions with relatives. With the support of the right food supplements, it is possible to help digestive function and lighten the body. 9) Find time to rest and regenerate. 10) Plan your return to school or work in advance: the uncertainty of the future and procrastination will only add stress to returning from holidays. Better to move in time, planning a balanced diet to face the arrival of the new year in the right way.