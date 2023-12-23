Christmas is coming, today is Christmas Eve and that means one thing: family dinner and gifts. That's why It is worth reviewing some curious facts about the purchasing habits of Mexicans on these dates..

The Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco) announced that, Due to the resources that circulate this season among workers, sales increasewhich favors the internal market.

“The increase in consumption will be supported by the receipt, by workers, of bonuses, bonuses, savings accounts and other incentives,” said Concanaco.

This is what sells the most at Christmas:

In a statement, Concanaco explained that The products that will sell the most this Christmas season will be:

Clothes

Footwear

Toys

Electronic items

In addition to an increase in consumption in restaurants, accommodations, beverages and tobacco

Tourism will also increase at this time, with sun and beach destinations and Magic Towns being the most in demand.

How much will Mexicans spend on Christmas?

In this season of Christmas and New Year's Eve parties, Concanaco estimated that the spill for these holidays will be 550 billion pesos.

The figure is lower than Concanaco's sales forecast for the 2022 holiday season. for 600 billion pesos, after estimating a sale of 500 billion pesos in 2021.

The 550 billion pesos for 2023 include the spillover that will mean the highest sales from December 12 to January 6 due to “festivities such as Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year and Three Wise Men”, in addition to includes the expense that families will make for the tourist activities they carry out during this time.

