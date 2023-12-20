Christmas It is a time to celebrate, but this festival cannot be carried out, in a traditional way, without an investment of considerable money. But How much do Mexicans spend during the holidays? Here we tell you.

In this season of Christmas and New Year's holidays, the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco) estimated that the spill for these holidays will be 550 billion pesos.

The figure is lower than Concanaco's sales forecast for the 2022 holiday season. for 600 billion pesos, after estimating a sale of 500 billion pesos in 2021.

The 550 billion pesos for 2023 include the spillover that will mean the highest sales from December 12 to January 6 due to “festivities such as Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year and Three Wise Men”, in addition to includes the expense that families will make for the tourist activities they carry out during this time.

What products sell the most during the Christmas season?

“The increase in consumption will be supported by the receipt, by workers, of bonuses, bonuses, savings accounts and other incentives,” said Concanaco.

In a statement, Concanaco explained that The products that will sell the most this Christmas season will be: clothing, footwear, toys and electronic items.

In addition to estimating an increase in “consumption in restaurants, accommodations, drinks and tobacco. Tourism will also increase at this time, with sun and beach destinations and Magic Towns being the most in demand”.

OA

