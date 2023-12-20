Christmas presents the opportunity to share unforgettable moments with loved ones, but also, gifts. Although not all of them are “good”, so it is important to remember what is and what is not recommended when giving something as a gift. Here we tell you.

It's important pointing that the category of “worst” gift is assigned to the product that becomes useless, uncomfortable, aggressive or in bad taste; more than an observation about its commercial value.

Here are some gifts that are considered terrible. Take note:

A “well-intentioned” giftas a self help bookbecause unless the person has asked for it, it only highlights their weaknesses, from the judgment of the other; Therefore, it is suggested to give something that enhances their qualities, not points out their deficiencies.

“Boomerang” giftsthat is to say, those that did not like or serve the first owner and are recycled. Of course, they are a bad choice because they do not obey the needs of the other.

That last-minute treat or “panic buying”. That chocolate, t-shirt, mug and decoration that they sell in stores on every corner, because it only shows that you didn't even bother to think about the tastes of the person in question.

“Funny” gifts that tend to be indiscreet. No to panties, sex toys or condoms. It can go from a pleasant moment to an “indiscreet surprise.”

“The individual gift for collective purposes”that detail that is not for personal use, but rather benefits the entire family, such as a screen for dad, so he can install it in the living room.

Perhaps the worst of all is the one that puts the “beneficiary” to worksuch as a washing machine, a stove, an oven for let it be used by mom for the benefit of the family.

war toysbecause even though children like to play at being powerful, guns, machine guns and other toy weapons promote violence.

The “passive-aggressive gift”, such as a scale, a slimming belt, anti-cellulite cream, smaller-sized clothing than the person wears, foot powder or deodorant, to name a few. These types of gifts They carry a hidden and unflattering messagein the sense that you want to change something about that person.

“Unplanned pets”since at first the children love them, but taking charge of an animal is a responsibility that should not be taken lightly and includes the whole family.

