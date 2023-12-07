From is Friday December 8 and until the next 30th of the same monthagain Christmas opens its doors so that the public from Guadalajara and the interior of the Republic can enjoy this theme park that has amenities for the whole family.

It is Wednesday December 6 A tour was carried out to learn about the progress of the assembly. Tania Cortes, director of Christmas Day, was in charge of giving the details of the park. “We are going to see what we already know are the four worlds (European, Middle Eastern, Nordic and Mexican posada), but our challenge each year is to see how we give these worlds a reinvention in stories and details so that the experience is different “.

He explained, for example, that the Nordic world was transformed this time, “we are moving away a little from the fantastic part with characters and we are going for something more of origin, more of emotion, more of community, we are going towards a more attached story of the Celtic, we are rescuing a little of that culture and bringing great surprises like this part where we begin to understand where the Christmas tree comes from.

The world of the Middle East is also reinventing itself, there will be a new character, Tania highlighted. “We are going to have a message about the importance of this great birth of the child who is born on December 24 and that we all suddenly forget the message and the depth of what it means for what it came from.” In fact, he shared that they are looking for people to connect with the values ​​that Christmas reflects such as peace, forgiveness and coexistence, beyond the party and the gifts, “that is the mission of Christmas Day, to reinforce those values.”

As for the European world, there are also adjustments. But above all there is a 90% restructuring in Canticorum which is the main show, “We have wonderful voices, I continue to be surprised by the talent we have in Guadalajara. This is a journey through time, with the Christmas carols that we know throughout history in their choral and original language versions, we will have people singing in German , in Welsh and Latin”.

As for numbers, Tania recalled that they had 17 days of transformation from Calaverandia to Christmas Day. There were almost 300 people in the assembly and they will be 750 personas during the Christmas Day operation time. There are more than three million LED light points throughout the park; in Canticorum there are more than 30 artists on stage, that’s 150 talented people around the park. The Christmas tree measures more than 15 meters high, made with recycled wood strips of which there are more than 15 thousand. In addition, there are a million poinsettias, there is only a small percentage of these that are natural. At Christmas Day, the capacity per day is up to five thousand people.

This year Navidalia stays in Guadalajara, there will not be an edition in Mexico City as was previously done, Tania highlighted that they want the audience to come to the Perla Tapatia so that these types of projects are decentralized and that the audience sees that high-level projects like Christmas Day are carried out in our city. “We want to make Guadalajara grow in tourism and we want to bring attention to this side.”

With respect to the foreign public, Tania recalled that when Christmas Day began there was a 8% audience from outside, later increased to 13% and now they are in 22%. People arrive from United States, Mexico City, Monterrey, Aguascalientes, Colima and León, For example. And they have noticed that French and Germans have also come and that last year people from Korea came. Navidalia also works with foundations so that children, seniors and people with disabilities can enjoy the park. In addition, there are also artisans selling their merchandise. Navidalia does not charge them a commission, everything they earn goes to them.

Furthermore, due to the success of the park, they have learned that in Madrid, without prior authorization, their logo has been copied, which is why Tania highlighted that the legal department of the theme park is already taking action on the matter. “We have made an effort to make Christmas Day synonymous with world quality, with a completely different concept than the one we already know out there. There is a lot of effort behind it and suddenly seeing someone take your logo and put it in a park that has nothing to do with it.” to do with ours, it is a lack of respect for all the people who were working and burning their necks to produce something like this.

Finally, Tania added that they are always looking for new surprises for the public, there is already a project on the horizon that they are finishing “doing well” like Altea, the company behind Navidalia, Calaverandia and GDLuz.

Christmas Day December 8 to 30. Closed on days 11, 18 y 24. Hours: Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday 7:00 pm to 1:00 am. Tickets in ticketmaster.com.mx and park ticket offices.

