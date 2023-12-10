Tired of Mariah Carey and her Christmas song that has been heard in various places in Mexico for almost a month? Here we leave you a selection of other bets so that you can listen to them alone with headphones or turn the horn at full blast, so that your neighbors know about them.

“Silent Night”: Enya’s version is one of the most evocative of the Christmas classic in which everything is peace. The Irishwoman combines her educated voice with arrangements that make you travel to a warm place from the first chords.

“Happy Christmas” (was is over): Now that John Lennon is the subject of talk for a new documentary, it is worth remembering the song that begins with congratulations to his children, and then saying that he hopes people have had fun in the year that is about to end and the new one has not. be one loaded with fear. The message is to respect everyone.

“In Christmas”: The Spanish Rosana manages to mix Christmas carols like “Arre borreguito” and “Campana sobre Campana” with positive lyrics that unite them, where she advises how every day can be Christmas and rain seeds of love. The song is from the late 90s.

“Song for Christmas”: José Luis Perales remembers that on that date there is peace throughout the earth and reminds sailors that they must put aside the net to fish and enjoy the dates.

“So as not to be sad at Christmas”: Valeria Lynch and Marco Antonio Muñiz are the singers of this song that advises people how not to get caught up in Christmas melancholy and depression. “I will cleanse my interior of rubble / I will tear all my failures to pieces, so as not to be sad at Christmas,” they say in one of the verses.

“Christmas without mommy”: It may be a sad lyric, but full of hope for those who have suffered one of the greatest losses in life, because it is understood that there is always someone caring from somewhere in the universe. Cepillín the interpreter.

“White Christmas”: The voice that seems to caress each verse of Louis Armstrong is the author of this Christmas carol that has existed for almost a century and continues to play on some radio stations when someone remembers it.

“The Drum Boy”: Almost everyone has their version of this song, but perhaps few remember the one achieved by The Smurfs, those little blue sighs pursued by the sorcerer Gargamel. The LP version of it can be priced at up to 500 pesos due to its brilliance.

“The Little Squirrel Inns”: The children will surely be singing with the mischievous Pánfilo and his little brothers Demetrio and Anacleto with this version where of course there is some jokes between these Lalo Guerrero characters, remembering how complicated it can sometimes be to break a piñata.

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

SV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions