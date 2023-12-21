According to data from Conekta, during the first day of Good End of 2023, the use of credit and debit cards increased 28%, while transfers via SPEI grew 3.7%. So there is an increase in the adoption of digital transfers and methods during the Christmas sales and shopping season.

In 2023, transfer as a digital payment method recorded a 40% higher performance compared to the previous year. In this regard, Banco de México estimates that the preference for this payment method is due to the benefits it provides in the digitalization of companies and businesses. In 2022, 2,934 million transactions were registered, which has meant a growth of 40% since 2020.

It should be noted that the acceptance of transfer as a digital payment method not limited to business, users have also adopted this, perceiving it to be safe and comfortable. With the pandemic COVID-19 Physical contact was reduced, this supported the transfer via SPEI as a convenient form of payment. So that The acceptance of this payment became widespread in physical and online stores, thus contributing to its popularity.

Given this, Jaime Márquez, executive business director of STP, comments, “The trend towards transfers as a digital payment method in year-end purchases reflects the continuous evolution of consumer habits.” Given this, he reiterates STP's commitment to meeting the needs of its clients around the adoption of digital payment methods.

The rapid adoption of transfers as a payment method is a clear indicator of the importance of offering flexible and secure options on our platform,” adds Márquez. Regarding this, the STP executive highlights that although digital transfers pose a series of benefits , also bring a series of challenges, which companies and businesses must address to ensure a positive and safe shopping experience for consumers. For this reason, the continuous adoption of technologies and implementation of security measures are key to taking advantage of these methods. payment.

