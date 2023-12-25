The year is about to end and if you are going to do Christmas shopping online and New Yearhere we tell you which were the most common scams that were observed in Facebook Marketplace during this year and what signs users should pay attention to in order to identify them and not fall into the tricks of cybercriminals.

“Marketplace became one of the preferred platforms for online purchases and sales. And, as happens in so many other cases, When there is something that attracts attention and is used massively, it also attracts cybercriminals. It is for this reason that there are more and more scams and deceptions that circulate on this platform,” says Camilo Gutiérrez Amaya, Head of the Research Laboratory of ESET Latin America.

Most common scams on Marketplace:

– Defective items: It may happen that a seller publishes a product with photos that They present it in perfect condition, but once delivered it is actually broken. This is particularly difficult when purchasing electronic items, because you usually cannot evaluate all of their functions before purchasing. Unfortunately, there are chances of this happening, whether from an unscrupulous seller or a professional scammer.

– Fake articles: There are cases where the product may be counterfeit. Designer clothing, perfumes, jewelry and cosmetics are common targets for counterfeiting. Everyone is looking for a good deal, but When they seem too good to be true, it is usually a hoax.

– Google Voice fatigue: Marketplace is also used to carry out fraud on other platforms. A very common deception is attempt to steal Google Voice accounts or create them with the victim's phone number. Scammers contact a seller out of supposed interest in an item to try to take the conversation to an unmonitored platform, such as WhatsApp. There they ask him to share a code that they will send to his phone to verify that he is a legitimate person. That code is the two-step verification (2FA) code for Google Voice, which once in the possession of scammers can create an account associated with that phone number.

– Overpayment: The scammer impersonates a buyer and claims a seller overpaid for an item they purchased. They will send a screenshot showing the supposed transaction for the purchase and request that they refund the difference. Obviously, at no time was a payment made and if the seller fell into the trap he will have lost the money without the possibility of refund.

– Purchase that never arrives: Another deception consists of sell an item, collect the money but not deliver it to the buyer. This only applies to items shipped from outside the buyer's local area.

– Phishing and false giveaways: One way to obtain information from victims is send phishing emails with supposed offers and giveaways on the platform. The unsuspecting victim will click on the link and fill out a form with personal information believing that she will thus be participating for luxury items or other special offers. Of course, scammers only want personal information to commit impersonation fraud or identity theft.

– Insurance scam: Those selling very expensive items on Facebook Marketplace may be contacted by scammers posing as Buyers are willing to pay the cost of shipping the item, and even send a fake invoice as proof. There's just one problem: they ask the seller to pay a small fee for so-called insurance, which is usually a small amount compared to the price of the item, persuading the seller to accept it.

– Misleading offers: The scammers They advertise a high quality product at a tempting price, But the moment a person believes they have benefited, they are notified that the product is no longer available, even if it never was, and they will offer the buyer a similar item for a much higher price or a lower alternative.

How to detect this type of scam?

As with other forms of online deception, the key is to remain skeptical and alert. To do this, ESET shares 10 very useful tips when browsing and/or purchasing online. Facebook Marketplace:

To inspect items sooner, and only buy from local sellers. Set as meeting point a public placewell lit and if possible during the day.

Review buyer/seller profiles to find out the ratings and stay alert if the profiles have been created recently.

Check the market price of the items and, if there is a significant difference between this and the sale price, be aware of the fact that it may be counterfeit, stolen, defective, etc. Have Be careful with offers and gifts, and never enter personal data to access them. Just use reliable payment methods through Facebook Messenger (PayPal, Facebook Checkout), as they offer a way to dispute a payment. Scammers often request gift cards as well as bank transfers and payments through different services.

Keep the conversation on Facebook: Scammers like to move the conversation to another platform where it is easier to scam people, because there will be nothing there to support the victim. If you are a seller, never ship items before after the payment has been made. Be careful with changes in listing price.

Do not send verification codes (2FA) to potential buyers. If the worst happens and there are suspicions that you are a victim of fraud, you should report the seller and report him immediately on Facebook Marketplace.

“For all of the above, it is necessary to adopt good security practices, pay attention to signs that an offer may be a scam, and inform yourself about the methodologies that cybercriminals use to perpetrate their attacks. Thus, it is possible that users avoid buying into a problem,” concludes Gutiérrez Amaya, from ESET Latin America.

