Savings, bonus collections and other income encourage Mexicans' spending during the holiday season, Christmas, New Year, Three Kings Day and posadas. In this sense, the Purchase Expectations Report during year-end 2023 periods, from the Mexican Online Sales Association (AMVO) indicates that 80% of potential consumers They plan to buy a product or service. Electronics, Fashion, Appliances and Toys are the categories with the highest purchase intention.

This figure is only given for Christmas; for the seasons of New Year and Three Kings' Day, the purchase intention is only five out of every 10 buyers. Thus, the digital channel is used by eight out of 10 Internet consumers. For their part, 90% plan to combine physical and digital channels during Christmas, compared to 84% that will do it in the New Year. According to AMVO, the main reasons for buying online are the possibility of comparing prices (54%), saving time and travel to a physical store (52%), and avoiding crowds in physical stores (44%).

Although traditionally, shopping is done for the arrival of Santa Claus, in the New Year there is also interest in purchases that have to do with home improvements, while at Christmas beauty and personal care products stand out. About the recipients of online purchases, in these seasons it is done for children, siblings, and other family members.

For Kings Day, six out of 10 Internet users show a significant preference for using the digital and physical channels together to make their purchases. In addition, 60% of purchase intention focuses on toys, followed by the Children's category, which shows an increase in purchase interest of more than 34% compared to 2022

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions