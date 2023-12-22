Celebrate dinner Christmas y New Year at home this year will have a higher cost than 2022, since this time, several of the ingredients used They increased in price from 10 to 50 percent.

The National Alliance of Small Business Owners (ANPEC) conducted a market study regarding the variation in prices recorded by traditional foods consumed at Christmas and New Year's dinner and found increases in most products compared to last year due to the inflationary effect.

According to ANPEC, the obvious conclusion is that even doing it at home is no longer affordable, so The best option is not just to celebrate at home, but the celebration must be “in a suit”, which is nothing more than doing it in collaboration and that all guests agree to bring part of the dinner, whether it be food or drinks to prorate the expense among two or three family units.

This is the best way to cope with this extraordinary expense in the best possible terms for the family economy.

“Without a doubt, the 2023 Christmas holidays will be more expensive than last December and that poses a challenge, celebrating without going into debt, no small challenge, but we have to try. The strategy we must seek is to break with the classic inertia of ending the celebration in the pawn shops and start the year with headaches by carrying debts from the December holidays to a cold January with high prices, and then face the January slope with little money and, furthermore, in debt. The challenge is to do everything possible so that this does not happen. Beyond that, ANPEC wants these celebrations to be the pretext to unite families more, to resolve disagreements and promote reunions,” commented Cuauhtémoc Rivera, president of ANPEC.

The most consumed for dinner

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) made a price list of products for the December celebrations and the arrival of the New Year 2024.

In its edition of Protect your Money magazine, the agency details the cost of each of the ingredients in the dishes.

The prices are:

Pork loin / $114 pesos per kilo. Turkey / $108 pesos per kilo. Crumbled Norwegian cod / $198 pesos half a kilo. Whole chicken / $178 pesos per kilo. Shrimp / $290 half a kilo Romeritos / $40 pesos per kilo Red mole / $250 pesos per kilo Potato / $49 pesos per kilo Carrot / $35 pesos per kilo Walnut / $59 pesos per kilo Orange / $30 pesos per kilo Alcoholic beverage $195 approximate cost per bottle

The prices for the punch elements are:

National Golden Apple / $55 pesos per kilo. Guava / $43 pesos per kilo. Tejocote / $50 pesos per kilo. Cane / $35 peso per kilo. Prune / $91 pesos half a kilo. Tamarind / $90 pesos per kilo. Jamaica / $210 pesos per kilo.

Did you know….?

5 out of 10 Mexicans prepare dinner from scratch, while 1 in 10 orders food at home.

72% of the Mexicans will celebrate at home.

67% put up Christmas decorations. Christmas decorations take the spotlight 40% of the December budget.

