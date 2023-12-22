Christmas expenses 2023, 1 in 4 would like to save. Half of the budget goes away to buy gifts, a source of stress for 33%

The period of Christmas holidays, with its preparations, brings with it a great desire to be together and reunite with loved ones. In this swarm of preparations, dinners and gifts are not lacking. But how much does it amount to? expense forecast Italians?

Second the survey conducted by Altroconsumo, per Christmas 2023, now upon us, Italians will spend approximately 446 euros each (217 euros just for gifts), but one in four interviewees expects to spend less than last year. Almost there half (46%) will shop only or mostly online (although there is a decrease compared to last year: 18% think they will make fewer purchases on the web); 21% will make purchases only or mainly in physical stores, while in 23% of cases they will do so in a balanced way, both online and in physical stores.

Furthermore, according to the 33% of the sample giving gifts is a source of stress, to then resolve itself into things that are often useless for as much as 30%; to save 19% he will buy them in January, taking advantage of the sales.

Faced with the high cost of living, the25% attempt – a good quarter of the total – would however be that of tighten your belt and spend less than last year. Overall, you will spend on average 11 euros less than last year, so the spending forecasts are in in line with those of 2022; yet, according to past trends, one in three ends up spending more than expected generally

And will spend less on travel compared to last year (94 euros against 119 euros in 2022 on average), in fact, the 23% plan to move and go out of town. For New Year's Eve, parties in bars and clubs win, but a good 16% will spend it in the square, at the events planned in the various cities.

Teve, Christmas and New Year's Eve to be spent with friends and relatives, Italians intend to spend an average of 89 euros eachwhile for parties and balls in bars and clubs it is expected to spend an average of 30 euros, to which must be added the 25 euros for classic dinners with work colleagues.

