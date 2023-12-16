Christmas is just around the corner and this means one thing: posadas. Yes, the celebrations before Christmas Eve, which is traditionally spent with the family, are a tradition to spend time with co-workers or friends; and In many cases it is done in bars or restaurants, so it is important that you know if tipping is mandatory and other details of interest.

Many diners receive an unpleasant surprise when asking for their bill: the total amount to pay includes the tip. And if there is a complaint, the service regularly becomes rude or indifferent towards the client due to the refusal to pay for it.. So some are wondering: Is it legal for an establishment to include the service on the ticket?

The Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) is the body that guarantees consumer rights. And that includes the powers that the customer has in restaurants, so it is necessary to know them.

These are the rights as a consumer in restaurants

Prices must be clearly displayed and must include taxes

The tip is voluntary and cannot be included in the account

They must give you a proof of purchase or ticket at the time of consumption

The information included in the menu must be complete and with the specified portions

The scope of the promotions must be clearly explained

They cannot condition your access to the restaurant by requiring a minimum consumption

The prices displayed must be the prices charged

The established schedule must be met

You should receive bills of any denomination

The payment methods must be clearly specified.

So no, the tip is neither mandatory nor should it be integrated into the bill.. However, It is necessary to remember that tips are part of the benefits of the workers of these lines, so they are part of their perceptions.. Additionally, it is a way to recognize if a good job is being done.

Any violation of these rights as a consumer must be reported on the line for guidance and complaints to the numbers 55 5568 8722 and 800 4688722.

Also, You can use Profeco's social media accounts: Twitter @AtencionProfeco, Facebook: ProfecoOficial; Enter your portal: gob/mx/profeco or send an email to denunciasprofeco@profeco.gob.mx. It is important to have the name of the supplier and its complete address.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel * * *

OA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions