Heading towards the December holidays of 2023, the urgency to have better offers on Christmas shopping can bring risks to consumers, reported Jorge Malanco, director of Marketing and Communication of the Transfer and Payment System (STP). In information for NotiPress, the STP spokesperson shared his recommendations to avoid falling into fraud when using marketplace sites in the social networks.

Risks of scams in Christmas shopping

According to figures from security firm Norton shared by STP, 16% of the digital scams suffered by Mexicans occur on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. For its part, Statista revealed that in the fourth quarter of 2022, social media platforms accounted for 10.4% of phishing attacks, considered one of the most pressing information theft attacks for organizations.

The STP spokesperson added that the Cyber ​​Police of the Ministry of Citizen Security considers these networks as the main source of identity theft when making online purchases. In this regard, information from Norton indicated that users of the e-commerce (e-commerce) They can lose from 4 thousand to 100 thousand pesos due to scams within the platforms, both in products and services.

According to Malanco, a factor that increases the risk of suffering from fraud when doing Christmas shopping on social networks is sales. For this reason, 82% of Mexican consumers consider they have some concern when purchasing during the holiday season.

How to protect yourself when shopping this holiday season

Before making this type of purchase, it is essential verify that the web page address begins with the letters “HTTPS”this means that it has adequate security protocols. The website also presents a digital certificate found in the lock icon next to the URLthis allows you to know if the certificates are valid.

For its part, regarding the offers found on social networks and messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, STP recommended comparing prices to know the discount applied to the products. A very pronounced reduction can generate insecurity, especially given the risk of being the target of fraud when looking for the most economical option.

Another recommendation when shopping during Christmas sales is to pay attention to SMS text messages and avoid falling for malicious links. When faced with messages that allegedly warn about unrecognized charges with an internet link, it is best to go directly to the banking institution to review any movement. In addition to this, after making any purchase, it is important review account statements in the bank application, commented Malanco.

