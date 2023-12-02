The Christmas season is just around the corner, and with it comes the hunt for the Christmas tree. Christmas perfect to decorate our house. In Mexico, this tradition comes to life with a variety of options for all tastes and, above all, budgets.

If there is something that makes the arrangement of a Christmas tree special, it is that there is various types, of all sizes and colors, and that can be decorated to each person’s taste.

Furthermore, it is a good excuse to spend time with family or friends.

How much does a 2023 Christmas tree cost?

Christmas tree prices vary in types, sizes and colors.

As for types, natural, artificial and ecological trees are available for sale.

Natural Trees

THE INFORMATOR / ARCHIVE

Lovers of tradition choose to get natural trees to add that authentic and fresh touch to your celebrations. In stores, prices for cheap trees between 1.5 and 2.4 meters in stores like Walmart range between 939 and 1,700 pesos.

Some of these trees have a pot included so you can plant them once the holidays are over.

artificial trees

THE INFORMATOR / ARCHIVE

For those who are looking a more durable and easy to maintain option, As well as environmentally friendly, artificial trees are the right choice. In the market, costs can vary significantly depending on quality and size. Good quality trees with sizes of 1.5 meters and up to 3 meters vary in prices from 300 to 3 thousand pesos in stores such as Walmart, Liverpool, Mercado Libre, Bodega Aurrera, Soriana, Amazon, Sam’s Club, Home Depot and Elektra .

Ecological Trees

SPECIAL / Image by kokopellimercantile on Pixabay

Organic trees have gained popularity. Made from recycled and sustainable materials, These trees offer an environmentally friendly option. In the Mexican market, prices can vary between 100 and 2 thousand Mexican pesos, depending on the size, material and brand.

Small and Decorative Trees

SPECIAL / Image by Manoj Badola on Pixabay

For smaller spaces or as a decorative complement to an office or room, small trees are an excellent option. Made from recycled material, in its artificial version, they can be found at more affordable prices, generally between 200 and 600 Mexican pesos, allowing everyone to enjoy the Christmas spirit without compromising their budget.

What other elements should a Christmas tree include and what are their prices?

To create a magical atmosphere in your home, your Christmas tree can reflect your style if you choose the right decorations for it. Among the elements with which they are decorated are the series of lights whose prices can range from 100 to 300 pesos minimum (choose original brands so that the cables do not overheat); Frost Christmas, which is sold in rolls of at least 20 meters for more or less 250 pesos; set of spheres from 50 to 400 pesos; star or angel for the tip, from 30 to 300 pesos; and a skirt or foot for the treewhich sells from 100 to a thousand pesos.

THE INFORMATOR / ARCHIVE

In flea markets and Christmas markets they also sell cheap natural and artificial Christmas trees. Prices vary between 500 and up to 1,500 pesos.

When buying your tree, as well as the elements with which you are going to decorate it:

Compare prices: Explore the stores and choose what suits your pocket Take advantage of offers and discounts: Take advantage when you see a promotion, it may be a good way to save Choose a long-term investment: If you buy an artificial Christmas tree, you can save that I spend the next few years

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions