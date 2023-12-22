Traffic forecasts in view of the great Christmas exodus. This is the list of the busiest roads

December 22, 2023

The last weekend of the year is upon us and – like every year – on the motorways and Italian roads there will be a significant increase in trafficwith the first queues expected already this afternoonFriday 22 December 2023, marked as a red if not black day.

According to data provided by Federalberghi, they will be more than 19 million Italians will travel for the end of year holidays. Of these, 13 million they will spend December 25th away from home, to which they will then join an additional 6 million for New Year's Eve. The most popular destinations remain seaside and mountain resorts, cities of art and places close to your region. If you decide to travel with your motorbike, we invite you to read our articles dedicated to winter on two wheels to be prepared for any eventuality.

Here are the most congested roads for the penultimate weekend of 2023.

The busiest streets



In view of the Christmas holidays, Greater critical issues are expected especially in the large cities of northern Italy, like Milan and Turin, and in the neighboring streets. Heavy traffic expected on the A1 (Milan-Naples), on the A4 (Milan-Venice), sull'A5 (Turin-Mont Blanc) e on the A8 (Milan-Lakes). Similar situation on the A22 (Modena-Brenner), with a yellow dot for Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 December 2023 for those heading to holiday destinations.

Florence and Rome will be two much visited destinations for this Christmas, particular traffic jams can be expected along the roads surrounding the two cities. It is worth noting the recent reopening of the Mont Blanc Tunnelwhile in Liguria, the Region – in collaboration with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and the concessionary companies – has planned a timetable until 8 January 2024 which aims to reduce closures, construction sites along the routes and changes in carriagewayencouraging users to travel on the A7, A10 and A26 motorways.

The most critical days



Heavy traffic is expected to occur mostly on Saturday 23rd, Sunday 24th and Tuesday 26th December 2023 (probably a black mark day) as days of return from the Christmas holidays. The situation appears less complex on urban and state roads, especially in the most distant and isolated sections from metropolitan cities. Despite possible concentrated slowdowns, especially in the central hours of the day, Anas does not foresee any particular critical issues for those who will use main routes.

To facilitate travel during the Christmas period, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport imposed a restriction on movement – outside inhabited centers – heavy vehicles and convoys of vehicles for the transport of goods with a maximum authorized total mass exceeding 7.5 tonnes, on Sunday 24th, Monday 25th and Tuesday 26th December 2023, from 9am to 10pm.