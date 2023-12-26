Featherweight and Nicki Nicole have become one of the couples of the moment. The rapper and the leader of the corridos tumbados They spent Christmas together and an Instagram story revealed them.

Before the celebration, Peso Pluma showed his followers the decoration of his Christmas tree, where he placed a photograph of his current girlfriend. The image showed Nicki Nicole's face on the body of a saint.

But that was not the only detail they had with each other, since On December 25, they appeared together on social networks and “Doble P” did not miss the opportunity to show him his love.

Featherweight and Nicki Nicole show off their romance at Christmas

In his official account, Nicki Nicole published an “instastory” with Peso Pluma. In the video they are seen on a car: the Argentine woman is carrying one of her pets, while Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija is driving.

About the clip, the “I'm not going to cry” singer wrote for her 18.9 million followers: “Merry christmas”. Featherweight responded to the story and added a special message to her girlfriend.

“Merry christmas. P.S. I love you my love“, reads the publication of the “Lady Gaga” interpreter. It must be remembered that, when the rumors of her relationship began, Nicki Nicole was criticized for not showing affection for the Mexican singer.

And while Featherweight published photos with her on her social networks, the rapper kept being reminded of her ex-partner Mateo Palacios Corazzina, better known as Thunderwho he met during a music session with Bizarrap.

But the criticism was far from affecting the romance between Featherweight and Nicki Nicole, who are even seen in public and They don't stop conquering their fans even with kisses on stage.

