Last day for our gift ideas. Like every year we propose to give you a driving course as a gift and, as always, we suggest those of Safe Ride Experience

December 24, 2023

Andrea Veggetti and Davide Perruchini, founders and instructors of Safe Ride Experience, come from the best two and four wheel driving schools.

Years dedicated to the training of drivers and especially motorcyclists, with the mission of safety always clear.

Values ​​and know-how that Safe Ride Experience, with its five instructors, wants to bring onto the road, or rather onto the most beautiful roads in Italy and Europe to combine teaching with the pleasure of discovering new places and routes, scrupulously selected to to satisfy every type of motorcyclist and to immediately put into practice what you learn in the moments dedicated to theory.

No squares or tracks: you ride on the road, the only place where you can really put into practice all the rules of good riding, from the position in the saddle to the correct use of your gaze.

The motorcyclists who take part in the educational tours and one-day courses are constantly supervised by the instructor, who is always available to resolve doubts or fears, to dispense advice, to understand and correct incorrect behavior while riding.

During the tours it is possible to take advantage of a tutoring service, to be connected to your instructor and make learning even simpler, faster and more personalized.

There is no shortage of Evolution courses, for the more experienced, and one-to-one courses, for those who really want the best from their course day.

There are hundreds of students trained every year by Safe Ride Experience. What are you waiting for? Give or treat yourself to a course, even as a couple!

Here is the 2024 course calendar.