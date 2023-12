Last few days and you're behind on gifts? We solve this online with a nice gift voucher, like the one from Exagon66 for a tailor-made garment

December 23, 2023

A gift voucher to receive and give immediately?

Exagon66 is perfect for both him and her.

You can find it here and it can then be used to purchase tailor-made and personalized technical garments, jackets or leggings, designed and created by an enterprising all-Italian company.

Choose the amount and you're done!