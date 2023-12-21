Girls, as we know, love shoes. Even motorbike ones! Look for one in Eleveit's Lady range and make a motorcyclist happy!

Eleveit has recently expanded the line dedicated to the women's world in the 2024 catalogue.

The Lady line designed and produced by Eleveit has been enriched with new models in the Urban segment with Antibes WP Lady e Antibes WP Canvas Ladyin addition to the technical boot Delta WP Lady which is added to the previous models Town Lady WP e Town Air Ladylaunched last season.

The technicians designed the entire new Lady collection redesigning the characteristics of the female foot. Eleveit therefore developed a specific design focusing on three precise points: accentuating the instep area, designing a thinner toe and modifying the heel part making it narrower.

Furthermore, the R&D department has developed a specific insole to meet the needs of the female world, redesigning the men's insole by increasing the thickness in the central part and heel by approximately 25 mm, while in the remaining part of the insole a thickness of about

8mm to offer the end user greater elevation.