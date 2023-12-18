Stylmartin revolutionizes the concept of motorcycle sneakers by combining functionality, aesthetics, innovation and technology. Zep WP Black and Piper WP Black are born, the new motorcycle sneakers ready to put under the tree

December 19, 2023

Zep WP Black and Piper WP Black are preparing to become next season's must haves for those who love two wheels and use their vehicle in any weather condition, always with an eye on safety and style.

The Michelin sole guarantees grip on different types of terrain, while the D30 technology offers greater protection to the ankles.

Zed WP Black and Piper WP Black are motorcycle shoes ideal for those who use their motorbike every day and who are not afraid of the cold temperatures and rain typical in this period but also for tourism enthusiasts who prefer to travel in comfort but at at the same time in complete safety by wearing sneakers.

Zed WP Black is available from size 39 to 48. Suggested retail price €199.00.

Piper WP Black is available from size 39 to 48. Suggested retail price €189.00.

Christmas 2023. December 19, one gift idea a day for motorcyclists: Stylmartin