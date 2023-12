A helmet with an excellent quality/price ratio, to give as a gift to those who travel on two wheels in the city

December 17, 2023

Distributed by Louis Moto, the jet helmet Nishua Jet 2 Evo it is made of fiberglass, and offers five particularly sober graphics to choose from for your perfect gift.

Six sizes, five colors, for only 99.99 euros.

