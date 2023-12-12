A useful and original gift? The KeyLess-Safe with RFID Blocker from Wunderlich. Things? We explain it to you in the article!

December 13, 2023

The convenience of Keyless-Go technology is indisputable. With this technology, the motorcycle can be started without having to search your pockets for the key. For example in the dark or when you don’t have your hands free. What many don’t know, however, is that this technology, which makes our lives so simple and comfortable, it is not inviolable. In fact, it is sufficient to intercept the key signal. And with a radio signal repeater it’s easier than you might think. As a rule, the key signal is limited to a few meters. With a repeater, the access system signal can be extended by several meters and the motorcycle unlocked. Then simply press the starter button to go. And what’s worse, buying and using these repeaters is absolutely legal.

For safe protection, there is KeyLess-Safe. In fact, the signal is often intercepted especially near a presumably safe home, house or garage.

Wunderlich KeyLess-Safe with RFID-Blocker is so effective that once closed, radio waves can neither enter nor escape. This means that the Keyless-Go key’s signal remains inviolable as long as it is carefully stored in the closed and fully shielded case. It is a simple and at the same time effective method of avoiding the theft of your motorbike.

It costs 49.90 euros.

Christmas 2023. December 13th, one gift idea a day for motorcyclists: Wunderlich