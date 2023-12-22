Christmas 2023, Coldiretti: “Nas seizures are good, sweets in 8 out of 10 houses”. 41% of Italians prepare them themselves

With typical Christmas sweets present in over 8 out of 10 homes during the holidays, it is important to guarantee the quality and safety of the products purchased. This is what Coldiretti states on the basis of Ixe' data in expressing appreciation for the investigations carried out by the Nas Carabinieri which, in concert with the Ministry of Health, led to the seizure of 39 tonnes of confectionery products and raw materials, because they were kept in a poor state of conservation or in premises affected by serious structural and hygienic deficiencies, invaded by parasites, lacking traceability and subject to commercial fraud.

READ ALSO: Christmas, insects and parasites in panettone: tons of sweets seized

The fraud a table – underlines the Coldiretti – they are particularly heinous crimes because they are often based on deception towards those who, due to their reduced spending capacity, are forced to save on food purchases. An incorrect behavior that puts the health of consumers at risk and creates unfair competition for the correct entrepreneurs who have contributed to Italy gaining leadership in food quality.

In Italian homes, if panettone remains the king of the holidays, present in 78% of the tables, ahead of the pandoro (73%), this year there is also a 41% of Italians who have chosen to prepare typical Christmas desserts themselvesan activity that has returned to being rewarding within families, even with the involvement of children, according to Coldiretti/Ixe'.

A choice – he specifies Coldiretti – also dictated by the objective of guaranteeing the quality of the ingredients used but also often by the desire to rediscover recipes for local Christmas desserts that have been preserved in the area for generations.

In the north – continues Coldiretti – gubana returns to Friuli, a sweet leavened dough, with a filling of walnuts, raisins, pine nuts, sugar, grappa, grated lemon zest, with a characteristic snail shape, in Emilia Romagna the spongata filled with honey, raisins, walnuts, pine nuts, citron, in Liguria pandolce (flour dough, raisins, chopped candied pumpkin, orange blossom essence, pine nuts, pistachios, fennel seeds, milk and Marsala) and in Lombardy, where we find the Panun de Natal, a dessert rich in dried fruit and very fragrant made with buckwheat and which can have the shape of a slightly flattened loaf or more rarely of a round loaf, bulging in the centre. Finally, there is no shortage of specialties – continues Coldiretti – in the islands as in Sicily with the buccellati of Enna (typical desserts filled with dried figs).

But each region – specifies Coldiretti – offers its own specialities as in Valle d'Aosta the Flantze, in Piedmont the Crumbot, in Veneto the Pinza, in Trentino the Zelten, in Tuscany the Panforte, in the Marche the Frustingo, in Umbria the Pampepato, in Lazio the Pangiallo, in Abruzzo the Parrozzo, in Molise the Cippillati di Trivento and in Sardinia the Pabassinas. It's about specialty which – concludes Coldiretti – enrich the festive tables present during the Christmas period also in the menus of the Christmas period in the many farmhouses spread throughout the area committed to preserving the traditional foods of the area over time.

Subscribe to the newsletter