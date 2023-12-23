Christmas It is a beautiful time to share with family and friends, and that includes gifts. So if you are still missing some, we tell you that There are stores where the Christmas spirit is more presentperhaps knowing this information can help you make your shopping experience more interesting.

How do Mexicans buy?

According to the Christmas 2023 study: Back to normal, prepared by Kantar, a data, perspectives and consulting company; 64% plan to use part of their bonus to buy gifts. The most searched are clothing or shoes, with 61%; toys, 52%, and women's or men's accessories, with 39 percent. Furthermore, this year no one is planning to give away large electronics.

As to the means that Mexicans use to know where to purchase their giftsthe research agency found that lSocial networks have become very relevant and 52% plan to use them for this purpose.

Then there are 48% of consumers who choose to go to the brands' websites, then 36% who pay attention to advertisements in stores, 34% prefer recommendations from friends, 30% lean towards television advertisements and 25% by sellers in stores.

The stores with the most Christmas spirit

Although on these dates there is no store that does not participate in the Christmas celebration, consumers have their favorites to make their purchases. According to the research, 58% plan to go to a supermarket, 44% to a department store, 41% to stores specializing in electronics or sports clothing, among others, 28% to a market or street stalls, 18% to a price club and 13% to catalogs.

There are also tastes in store format. Although Mexicans have adopted e-commerce, Kantar observed an interesting change in this edition of the study, since 69% want to go and buy their gifts in physical stores, compared to 18% who prefer digital establishments.

The physical stores where Mexicans plan to buy are Coppel (53%), Bodega Aurrerá (41%), Liverpool (39%), Suburbia (32%), Walmart (28%), Soriana (23%), Chedraui (22% ), Sears (19%), Miniso and Elektra, with 16%, while 15% will go to Sanborns.

In contrast, the preferred online stores are Mercado Libre (76%), Amazon (71%), Liverpool (34%), Coppel (33%), Walmart and Shein, with 28%, Sears and Chedraui with 14% and 11 % will make their purchases in the El Palacio de Hierro online store.

However, the purchase decision in a certain establishment is not necessarily related to the Christmas spirit, since for consumers The brands most associated with Christmas are Liverpool (15%), Coca-Cola (11%), Nike and Adidas, with 8%, while Walmart, Amazon and Mercado Libre have 6 percent..

The study also included payment methods. Cash continues to be the preferred method for 45% of Mexicans, followed by debit cards for 25% and finally credit cards, with 20 percent..

