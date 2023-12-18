Christmas He doesn't stop getting hit. In addition to the increase in the prices of gifts and ingredients for Christmas Eve dinner, among others, also One of the most typical objects for the season has suffered the price increase: piñatas. Which is the reason?

The December celebrations of 2023 are some of the most expensive in recent years. One of the essential products for the end of the year celebrations are piñatas, which increased their price between 5% and 20% due to the shortage of newspapers and the increase in some supplies such as tissue paper, crepe, tin and flour, which are needed for its production.

“Since before January the materials with which we make them began to rise, when we went to buy there were already new prices and it was also very scarce and now we think that the prices are going to stay like this and we also had to raise the piñata,” said Rafaela Hernández, the owner of a workshop located in the Agua Azul neighborhood of Nezahualcóyotl.

In the workshop of the Nicolás Hernández family, all its members They have been working since January to create various figures alluding to Christmassuch as the stars of various peaks, turkeys, reindeer, burritos, dolls, superheroes, among others, which are sold mainly in municipalities of the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico and Puebla.

“Last year they were at 45 pesos and now we are giving them at 50 pesos for the five peaks, the eight peaks we had at 55 pesos and now we raised it to 60 pesos for wholesale and here to the public the price is five pesos higher than wholesale, compared to other places”he explained.

“The largest one we make we are giving it at 200 pesos for wholesale and for retail we are giving it at 230 pesoss so that the people who make their posadas buy it cheaper because they already know that here we give good prices to everyone,” he said.

What began as an example of personal improvement and self-employment has become a success story, since of 80 piñatas that Rafaela's family made, currently production is more than 3 thousand piñatasonly for this holiday season.

María Alejandra, another of the manufacturers from the Agua Azul neighborhood, agrees that This year will be the most expensive for the acquisition of piñatas.

“Right now, frost is 130 pesos per 100 meters, tin rose to 135 pesos per kilo, crepe paper increased from 26 to 32 pesos, second and first grade paper is 40 to 45 pesos per 10 sheets, flour You have to look for it because there are places where they are cheaper and the newspaper went up to 14 pesos per kilo,” he said.

