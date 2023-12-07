For those who ride a motorbike or scooter all year round, it is important to stay warm from head to toe, without forgetting… the saddle. An excellent gift idea is Coolwarm by Tucano Urbano!

December 8, 2023

Coolwarm is a heated seat cover universal for motorcycles and scooters which cannot help but bring a smile to those who receive it as a gift.

Made of high tenacity Oxford nylon, it has a USB connection heating system compatible with Power Bank, which can be connected to the vehicle’s USB socket via cable.

In addition, it is equipped inside with both an Aero 3D mesh pad to spread heat evenly and a 100% waterproof membrane to keep the saddle dry in case of rain.

Recommended retail price: 69.99 euros.

Christmas 2023. 8 December, one gift idea a day for motorcyclists: Tucano Urbano