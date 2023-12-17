Motorcyclists who have not suspended their insurance with the arrival of winter deserve a very warm gift. Like the G-Warm 3 heated gloves!

December 18, 2023

The G-Warm 3 winter gloves, heated, waterproof and breathable, will be the secret weapon for epic riding journeys towards snow-covered destinations and when the sun doesn't heat up much. But not only that: anyone who has experienced the cold desert morning knows that these gloves can really make the difference on a driver's performance. This is the case of Jacopo Cerutti, T.ur ambassador and pilot registered for the Africa Eco Race 2024, who asked to use the G-Warm 3 during the first hours of the transfers of the famous competition among the dunes.

The flagship feature of the G-Warm 3 is that of be able to activate POWERIZED active heating in three distinct zones and independent of the hand: palm, or fingers and back of the hand together, or both areas at the same time, heating up to the tips of the fingers. The batteries are 12V and can be recharged in a few hours thanks to the charger (both included in the package); they must be housed in the long cuff of the glove and guarantee from 2 hours to 6 hours of heating, based on the weather conditions and the heating intensity chosen.

Made of real leather, Superfabric and stretch fabric, they hide inside the fixed waterproof and breathable HYDROSCUD membrane which makes them suitable for withstanding rain and snow even for many hours, allowing internal humidity to transpire and helping the thermoregulation of the hands. The 3M Thinsulate microfleece linings on the palm and DuPont Comformax fleece linings on the back wrap your hands and keep them warm and dry, so you can use the gloves with the heating off even when the day (or season) becomes less cold, supported by micro-holes positioned in strategic points to let air in and aid breathability.

G-Warm 3 è cEN 13594:2015–CE certified and offers a high level of safety and protection: thanks to the thermoformed polyurethane knuckles, the shock-absorber material with polyurethane inserts on the side of the palm and fingers, and the leather reinforcements on the palm, it constitutes a barrier that protects against abrasion and impacts , even in the event of a fall while driving.

The G-Warm 3 gloves are already available for purchase on the t-ur.com website (with free shipping and returns for changing sizes) and from the brand's retailers, which can be consulted in the “explore” section of the site: the size range goes from S to 3XL at the price of €299 (including batteries and charger).

Christmas 2023. 18 December, a gift idea a day for motorcyclists: T.ur