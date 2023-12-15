For those who ride a motorbike, a backpack is always an excellent ally. Especially if it's as stylish as this one proposed by Bremen

December 16, 2023

A BREMA backpack, with all the aesthetic peculiarities that have always distinguished the brand, ideal for off-road travel on two wheels, but also excellent when traveling on asphalt roads or in your free time!

The backpack is designed by KISKA.

To accompany the technical motorcycle garments, BREMA has created a lifestyle collection, made up of sweatshirts and t-shirts, to allow all two-wheel enthusiasts and the brand to express their own way of being and sense of belonging to the off-road world .

The clothing called Box BREMA and Box Life BREMA, due to the different subjects printed on the garments, allows everyone to create their own unique and contemporary look, suitable for all ages and occasions.