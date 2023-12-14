The calendar of the D'Andrea Moto dealership returns punctually like every year: the discovery of Calabria is this year's theme

December 15, 2023

Curve after curve, discovering an area so fascinating that it remains imprinted in the heart, immersed in nature at its maximum splendor, the Sila!

“The closing of the year brings new presentations – explains Raffaele D'Andrea – for 2024 we thought of a calendar that could encompass our 360-degree passion, understood as a passion for motorbikes and a passion for the area where my father began to invest everything since 1978. In fact, the entire creation of the calendar was centered in the center of the Mediterranean, in Southern Italy, is precisely the Sila which rises up to almost two thousand metres, perfect with its roads for adventure motorbikes made to explore impervious terrain such as the Benelli Leoncino 800 Trail and TRK 702. I add, recalling all those who read that on Sunday 17th there will be the official presentation of the calendar at the dealership, so anyone who wants can come and visit us to say hello and get a free copy”.

An excellent idea to make or make a little Christmas gift.