I said color choices, to satisfy everyone’s tastes. A gift idea for him and her, for those who always live the city on two wheels

December 12, 2023

KV58 is a jet model equipped with a double canopy available in a very wide range of colours. There are as many as ten variants proposed, among which there is no shortage of the great evergreens (black, white, gray and titanium), the more lively and pop shades (red, pink, yellow and electric blue) and the particularly sophisticated and trendy ones (nickel color and military green).

The finishes are also interesting and diversified, chosen based on the color to be enhanced, which vary from glossy to matt to matt metallic.

The KV58 has a smoked internal visor, micrometric strap and removable and washable interior.

Even though it is an open helmet, KAPPA has still equipped it with a ventilation system made up of 2 upper vents.

This model is offered in a unisex size range ranging from XS (54) to XL (61).

CE certified helmet according to ECE 22-06 regulation

RETAIL PRICE: 79.00 euros.

Christmas 2023. 12 December, one gift idea a day for motorcyclists: Kappa