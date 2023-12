After the success of 2019, Iuter Streetwear and Polini Motori reunite for a new collaboration and the flagship piece, the leather jacket, is absolutely a gift to give or give!

December 11, 2023

There is the entire capsule collection, which you can find here. But the real highlight is undoubtedly the leather jacket with vintage patches.

It costs 1000 euros and will make you go back in time every time you wear it!